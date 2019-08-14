Commonwealth heavyweight eliminator: Ebenezer Tetteh stops Morris Okolla in 7

Ghana’s Ebenezer Tetteh overcame the stern test of Kenya’s Morris Okolla to earn a round 7 TKO victory in their Commonwealth heavyweight final eliminator in Accra on Saturday and thereby set up a date against highly rated Brit, Daniel Dubois in the UK next month.





Both boxers went into the clash in the Ghanaian capital aware that victory will ensure the fight against Dubois following confirmation by Frank Warren’s Matchroom Boxing who announced Dubois next fight date of September 27 the previous week. And it was the undefeated Tetteh who improved to 20-0, 17 KOs after battling through the tough, unrelenting Okolla who fell to 11-4, 9 KOs by the defeat.

It was a close affair right from the opening bell as the two boxers traded blows without retreating, much to the delight of the highly pro-Tetteh crowd at the Seconds Out Gym. Tetteh however was in cruise control, scoring points with excellent jabs, uppercuts and hooks even as the enterprising Okolla refused to buckle.

The fight followed the same pattern for the six rounds that it lasted, both boxers landing strong punches on the other but the Ghanaian appeared to be landing the cleaner shots which came to head in the final minute of round 6 when Tetteh threw in his all, throwing an endless number of powerful jabs and uppercuts which got Okolla rocked but the Kenyan would not go down as the round drew to a close even as he clearly bled from the nose and had his eyes swollen almost to pulp.





The tough Okolla however failed to answer the bell for round 7 as ringside medics attended to his bruised eyes and noses, referee Roger Barnor had no choice than to declare and hand a 20th straight career victory to Tetteh, a former WBO Africa heavyweight champion with eyes on eventually becoming Ghana’s first heavyweight champion.

“I am very delighted to secure this win in front of my fans, I’m just happy to make them proud and I promise them more of these celebrations in future,” the victorious Tetteh said at ringside post fight.

“Now I’m going back to the gym to work even harder because I have a much tougher fight against Dubois coming up next. It’s a big opportunity for me to announce myself to world boxing so I will put everything into training in order to beat him,” the Ghanaian added.

“All I ask from my fans and all Ghanaians is to remember me in their prayers and I’m going to make us all proud. I can assure everybody that Dubois will fall because I’m more than ready to dethrone him,” Ebenezer Tetteh concluded.

