Canelo, Ryder ramp up training ahead of May 6 showdown

Canelo is ready to defend his Undisputed Super-Middleweight title in front of his home fans in Guadalajara, where he will face John Ryder on Cinco de Mayo weekend. Matchroom and DAZN were on hand to capture some of the final moments of his training camp in San Diego before he flew to Mexico for the historic fight.

“I don’t watch a lot of my opponents, but I’ve seen highlights of Ryder,” said Canelo. “I had my eighth sparring session yesterday and I did good, I feel good, and I can throw my left hand good. That’s made me feel confident that I am 100 per cent.

“I don’t think so far ahead, there’s a lot of fights for me to come. Every fight is dangerous, I’m training 100 per cent for Ryder and I will be ready.”

Canelo (58-2-2 39 KOs) has not fought in his native country since November 2011, when he knocked out Kermit Cintron in the fifth round to retain his WBO World Light-Middleweight belt. Since then, he has become a global superstar and a four-division World Champion, with his most recent victories over Caleb Plant and Gennadiy Golovkin cementing his status as one of the best fighters in the sport.

The 32 year old will make a triumphant return to Mexico for his 63rd professional fight, which coincides with the 200th anniversary of Jalisco’s independence. It will be a special occasion for Canelo and his loyal fans, who have followed him throughout his remarkable 18-year career.

Ryder (32-5 18 KOs) is the man standing in Canelo’s way of another successful title defense. The Londoner earned his shot at the Undisputed crown by winning the WBO interim title in November, when Zach Parker retired after four rounds of their clash in London. Ryder also scored a stunning upset over former Middleweight World Champion Daniel Jacobs earlier in 2022, proving that he belongs at the elite level.

The 34 year old has faced some of Canelo’s previous opponents, such as Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders and Rocky Fielding, but he knows that this is the biggest challenge of his life. Ryder is confident that he can shock the world and dethrone Canelo in his own backyard.

“I said I was happy to do the fight at the Azteca Stadium in front of 100,000 so I think I kind of called it on happening in Mexico!” said Ryder. “There’s going to be over 50,000 in Guadalajara and I just can’t wait.

“Everyone was really welcoming there for the press conference but I’m sure that will change in a month’s time, and it’ll be hostile on fight night, but it was great to come face-to-face with him there and in San Diego.

“I’ve had my ups and downs in my career, taken my knocks, and I’ve come back. I think this fight has come at the right time, I am at my best physically and mentally that I’ve ever been, and I am really looking forward to it.

“Canelo is still up there as one of the best pound-for-pound and the best of our generation. He’s so dangerous and the best of him could still be to come.”