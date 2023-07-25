Boxing tonight: Fulton vs. Inoue – Live Results

Naoya ‘Monster’ Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) is banking on his power carrying up to the 122-lb division to enable him to defeat unbeaten unified WBC & WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen ‘Cool Boy Stef’ Fulton Jr (21-0, 8 KOs) tonight at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. If Inoue’s power does carry up, Fulton could be in for a world of hurt in their 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT event on ESPN+.

Boxing247 will provide updates & results of the live boxing action below.

In a real gem on the undercard, WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs) makes a defense against the big puncher, #12 Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs), in a 12-round fight.

Inoue believes his power will carry up to 122 lbs

“I’ve been talking to people that have been working with Fulton in LA, and they marvel at his mastery of defense, but also very much a Philadelphia fighter. He’s game; he’s a dog,” said Mark Kriegel to Top Rank Boxing.

“My concern for him would be middle in, which exposes him to the equalizer here. That left hook, especially to the body of Naoya Inoue. Inoue is an institution over there. Kambosos was a rising star at the time.”

“When I watch him on film, he’s tactically sound; he’s the bigger guy, and if he can take Inoue’s shots and if he can find a way to close distance on him, tie him, rough him up because Inoue has never faced a type of guy that has the skill that Fulton has,” said Tim Bradley.

“He has never faced anyone with the type of length and reach that he has, a guy that knows how to control and negate reach. That fight there has me intrigued for this fight because I’m wondering once Fulton gets in there and Fulton fills that power, feels that strength of him on the inside, how is he going to react to that,” said Bradley about Inoue.

“This is his first shot at 122 lbs. He’s never fought a fighter at 122. This is his first, and he’s picking on the best guy. Do you want to know why? Because he believes his power will transcend up to 122 lbs,” said Bradley.

“That’s the danger zone, and we’ve seen Inoue win fights with the left to the body before,” said Joe Tessitore. “Fulton is the naturally bigger man, especially at 122 lbs. To Mark’s point, he’s versatile. He has shown that he can fight on the inside and win fights and go to the body.

“He has shown that he can box on the outside and use distance. He’s shown that he can use a volume punching attack, and he’s been in fights where there were 1000 punches thrown. He’s a very talented, high-level world champion.”