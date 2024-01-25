Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 175 Pound Unification Looks Headed To June 1st In Saudi Arabia

Great news for fight fans the world over. The biggest light heavyweight fight that can be made, in fact, one of the biggest fights of recent years regardless of weight class, has a working date. Artur Beterbiev Vs. Dmitry Bivol, for all the marbles at 175 pounds, is headed towards a June 1st date, this according to Dan Rafael.

The fight will take place in, yes, you guessed it, Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh. Beterbiev, unbeaten and the reigning WBC, WBO, IBF light heavyweight champ, wants the fight. Bivol, unbeaten and the reigning WBA boss, wants the fight equally as much. Now, as Rafael writes, there are no impediments that could throw a spanner in the works as far as getting this fight over the line.

It really does seem as though what the powerful moneymen in Saudi Arabia want, they get. And June 1, a Saturday (the massive card in Riyadh that will be topped by Anthony Joshua against Francis Ngannou is taking place on a Friday, this on March 8th), is not all that far away. Nothing is signed yet, at least not as far as both sides go (Eddie Hearn did say, just after Beterbiev had crushed a game Callum Smith, that the fight was “signed” from their side, Hearn of course working with Bivol) – but things sure are looking good.

Fans will have a heck of a tough time splitting these two magnificent fighters in the days leading up to the fight. Indeed, picking a winner here is as tough as it gets. Pure puncher Beterbiev against pure boxer Bivol – who do you like?

In addition to this fight seemingly set super fight (fingers will, of course, remain crossed until an official confirmation and announcement), it’s likely the Saudis will put together a stacked supporting card for June; as they have done before and will again on February 17 (Fury-Usyk to supported by some excellent match-ups), and on March 8 (AJ-Ngannou to be backed up by some truly excellent match-ups!)

Beterbiev-Bivol, or, if you prefer, Bivol-Beterbiev (who is the A-side here?) doesn’t need any undercard to ensure a sell-out, and a fast one. The fight is that good. And that tough to pick a winner!

Rafael’s sources are almost always bang-on. Let’s hope they are here.