Kiryl Relikh: ‘Regis Prograis is in for a big surprise’

Kiryl Relikh (23-2, 19 KOs), Belarus’ WBA title-holder, believes Regis Prograis (23-0, 19 KOs), the WBC Diamond champion, is ‘in for a surprise’ in their WBSS super-lightweight semi-final April 27 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA, USA.





(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

Relikh, who is training in Miami, defeated Russia’s tricky Eduard Troyanovsky by a unanimous decision, with all judges scoring it 115-113 in favour of the ‘Mad Bee’, to reach the semi-final.

What is your assessment of your performance against Troyanovsky?

“I wasn’t entirely satisfied with my performance against Troyanovsky. His style was quite inconvenient, as he didn’t engage. I am convinced that Prograis’ style will suit me much better.”

What is your opinion of Prograis and the challenge he presents?

“Regis Prograis is, without a doubt a good boxer, but he’s not faced, yet, anyone like me. He’s in for a surprise.”

What areas do you think you have the advantage over Prograis?

“I’m smarter than him, and I’ve had a much better boxing school.”

What is your prediction for the fight?

“There is not a single doubt in my mind that I’ll beat Prograis.“



You have fought a lot of fights ‘away from home’ – are you excited to once again be fighting on a big fight card in the United States?

“No matter where a fight takes place, the purpose is to win. I am always calm and I like fighting away from home. Of course, fighting in the United States is giving great exposure, so this is an excellent motivation as well.”

Tickets starting at $25 for the WBSS Super-Lightweight and Bantamweight Semi-Finals on April 27 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA are available from TicketMaster here.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can watch all the Ali Trophy semi-finals LIVE, exclusively on DAZN.

WBSS Season 2 Semi-Finals:

27 April – Cajundome, Lafayette, LA, USA

Regis Prograis vs Kiryl Relikh

Nonito Donaire vs Zolani Tete

18 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland

Josh Taylor vs Ivan Baranchyk

Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez

15 June – Arena Riga, Riga, Latvia

Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki

Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti