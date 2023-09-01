Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Vincenzo Gualtieri: Start Time, Date, TV & Streaming

Janibek-Gualtieri and Keyshawn Davis-Nahir Albright will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT

Janibek Alimkhanuly, the reigning WBO world champ, is putting on his gloves to trade leather with undefeated IBF champ Vincenzo Gualtieri. The bell rings for this unification slugfest on Saturday, October 14, at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis is squaring up against Philly’s very own rising star, Nahir Albright in the co main event.

Top Rank has joined forces with AGON Sports & Events to bring this high-stakes action to your screen. They’ll air the event live on multiple ESPN platforms, with the broadcast clock set to start ticking at 10:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets go live on Wednesday, September 6, at 2 p.m. CST, and you can score your spot in the arena for as low as $35 via ETix.

Bob Arum, the big gun at Top Rank, didn’t mince words when he said, “Janibek’s the diamond in the rough of the middleweight division. His clash with Gualtieri isn’t just a bout; it’s a statement. And let’s not forget Keyshawn Davis. This young gun is diving deep into the talent pool by taking on Albright. We couldn’t ask for a better card to inaugurate the Fort Bend Epicenter.”

Janibek Alimkhanuly hails from Zhilandy, Kazakhstan, and has a record that reads like a knockout artist’s dream: 14-0, with 9 of those wins coming via KOs. The Kazakh warrior told us, “This fight is a stepping stone to becoming the undisputed king of the middleweight division. I respect Gualtieri for stepping into the ring with me—something a few other champs hesitated to do. I intend to fly back to Kazakhstan as a unified champion.”

Vincenzo Gualtieri, boasting an equally impressive record of 21-0-1 with 7 KOs, voiced his game plan, saying, “Look, Janibek’s skillset is legit, not too different from Falcao. But, just like Falcao, he’s gonna taste defeat. My team and my ironclad resolve will be the X factors here.”

Keyshawn Davis, the man from Norfolk, Virginia, didn’t hold back either. “I plan to school Albright in Texas,” he said. “After I’m done with him, there’ll be no doubt who’s the next big thing in the lightweight division.”

And what about Nahir Albright? He’s a comeback kid with a record of 16-2 and 7 KOs. “Keyshawn is just another bump on my road to greatness,” he said. “I’ve beaten an Olympian before, and I’ll do it again. The boxing world will know I can hang with the best.”