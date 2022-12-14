Adrien Broner predicts Spence vs. Crawford will fight three times and then retire

Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner predicts that Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford will meet for the first of three times next year on BLK Prime.

Broner says IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champ Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) will fight a trilogy and then retire from the sport.

It’s hard to buy into what Broner says about Spence agreeing to fight Crawford on BLK Prime because he’s with PBC and fights on Showtime. For BLK Prime to get the Spence-Crawford fight on their platform, they would need to come up with a lot of money.

Crawford reportedly was given $10 million+ for his title defense against David Avanesyan last Saturday night on BLK Prime PPV. There’s no word yet on what the buy total was, but it’s difficult to imagine that the event turned a profit, given the huge money Crawford is being paid.

“I was very surprised that it didn’t happen because Terence left Top Rank, and he came and said, ‘Okay, now there’s nothing blocking us. Let’s make this happen, and it didn’t happen,” said Adrien Broner to The Last Stand when asked if he was surprised that the Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight didn’t happen.

“I hope it one day do happen, and to be honest, I see it happening on BLK Prime,” Broner said about Spence vs. Crawford. “Yeah, I see them fighting [in 2023]. The sport needs it, and I can see it happening next year.

“I see a trilogy, and then both of them retiring because these are going to be three grueling fights where you got a head honcho fighting another head honcho, who ain’t trying to back down. They both got big egos, and they’re going to fight to the death.

“It’s going to be a crazy fight. I just pray that both of them are able to leave the ring not too busted up because this is the hurt game and live a good life after this.

“I don’t want to say somebody’s to blame because I’m not 100% in their business, but if you know boxing, you can see who the blame is and why it didn’t happen. So, I ain’t going into that.

“It don’t frustrate me because I’m not in that predicament, but as a fan, I’m like, ‘Damn, I really wanted to see it because this is going to be a grueling match and probably a fight that we’ll never see like this again. Of course, as a fan, I always want to see it,” said Broner.