Terence Crawford Walks Away With Nothing Left Unsettled

Crawford retires as the undisputed super middleweight champion, fresh off the defining win of his career. On September 13 in Las Vegas, he jumped two weight divisions to 168 and beat Canelo Alvarez in front of more than 70,000 fans at Allegiant Stadium, with 41 million watching live on Netflix. It wasn’t survival boxing. It was control, timing, and nerve over championship rounds. A masterclass at an age where most fighters are negotiating exits.

Before that came the Errol Spence Jr. stoppage in 2023, a fight that didn’t just unify belts but reset the conversation around elite welterweights. In 2024, he added another title in a fourth division against Israil Madrimov. That made twenty straight title fights dating back to 2014, when he lifted his first belt against Ricky Burns in Scotland.

That kind of consistency doesn’t happen by accident.

Omaha Was Always the Constant

Crawford’s career never drifted far from where it started. Omaha shaped him, and he never cut ties once the lights got brighter.

The B & B Sports Academy, which he founded with Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, isn’t a side project. It’s the centre of his world outside the ring. A community gym in north Omaha offering programs free of charge, built to give kids the same structure and safety Crawford found as a child. In 2023, former Omaha mayor Jean Stothert sold Crawford the land behind the gym for one dollar to help expand that work.

After the Spence and Canelo wins, more than 20,000 people filled downtown Omaha to celebrate him. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen called Crawford “the greatest athlete ever from the state of Nebraska.” That didn’t change how he lived. Same team. Same habits. Same priorities.

The Long Road Nobody Helped Him With

Crawford wasn’t handed anything. He wasn’t chased by promoters. Big fights didn’t come easily. Champions avoided him. Politics slowed him down. Even as he kept winning titles, doors stayed half-closed.

He kept pushing anyway.

As a kid, Crawford didn’t take to boxing immediately. Losses in his first two bouts didn’t suggest anything special was coming. What did show early was his stubborn determination. He credits boxing for giving him discipline, direction, and strong male figures at a time when his father was often away serving in the U.S. Navy.

Trainer Midge Minor became a father figure. That relationship shaped Crawford’s amateur success and carried into the pros. Minor passed away in 2018, but Crawford dedicated his first welterweight fight to him, a reminder that the people behind the scenes mattered as much as the belts.

A Career Built on Control, Not Noise

Crawford’s style never relied on size advantages or hype. Ambidextrous. Aggressive when needed. Patient when it mattered. Once he read an opponent, the fight shifted permanently in his favour.

He stayed with the same coaches. Brian McIntyre. Esau Dieguez. Red Spikes. Bernard Davis. Same camp. Same teammates. He brought them to Colorado camps not just to help himself, but to help them prepare for their own fights.

Outside the ring, he stayed private. Seven children. Family first. Wrestling tournaments. Fishing trips. Quiet time away from cameras. He travelled more than 70,000 miles in 2025 alone, explored fashion, modelling, and life beyond boxing, but never chased celebrity for its own sake.

Why the Exit Fits the Career

Crawford retires at 38, fighting once a year, still in command. Staying longer wouldn’t have added much beyond risk. The younger fighters at 168 are strong and fresh. Beating them wouldn’t raise his standing the way a single loss could dent it.

Walking away now keeps the picture sharp.

Yes, boxing money has a habit of reopening doors. Everyone knows that. If something absurd appears, only Crawford knows how final this decision is. What’s clear is that he didn’t retire because the sport pushed him out.

He retired because he never let it.

Terence “Bud” Crawford leaves boxing as he lived in it.

In control. Unbeaten. And remembered exactly as he should be.