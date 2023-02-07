Stephen Fulton Says He’ll “Outclass” Naoya Inoue

One of the most potentially exciting fights fans can look ahead to this year, is the expected super-bantamweight clash between Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue and two-belt champ at 122 pounds, Stephen Fulton. The fight, agreed to yet not officially signed, is expected to take place in Japan in the spring. “Monster” Inoue, who unified all four belts at bantamweight and decided he had to move up in weight in order to challenge himself and his considerable skills, will be looking to take Fulton’s two belts in his very first fight at the new weight.

However, Fulton, unbeaten at 21-0(8) says he will be the man with his hand raised at the conclusion of this fight. “Cool Boy Steph” of Philadelphia spoke with Brian Custer on ‘The Last Stand’ and the 28 year old said he will “outclass” Inoue, 24-0(21) in the fight.

“I feel like I’m just gonna show swag in this fight, show style, show class. I feel Like I’m gonna outclass him,” Fulton said of the Inoue fight. “I feel like, the power [he has] is not gonna matter to me. The power may matter to the fans, because they’re looking at the records, but who has he fought of my style? Who has he fought? We’ve seen everyone [he’s faced] come to him and try to dog him out and get hit with some crazy shot. They haven’t seen him fight someone who can mix it up; I have a style for every fighter. They all gonna be speechless after this fight.”

Fulton, who throws a ton of punches in every round when he fights, may not be a big puncher, yet he is super-fast, he is very skilled, and Fulton just might be the most interesting test yet for Inoue. How will the additional weight affect Inoue? Will Inoue’s power travel up with him? How about his speed? This one is an interesting fight for a number of reasons, and Fulton’s sheer confidence and self-belief might just convince some fans that the upset will happen. Not that Fulton sees him beating Inoue as an upset.

Two undefeated champions putting it all on the line, one in trying to take over a new weight division, the other trying to prove he is the top dog at his weight. What’s not to like about this fight!

Inoue, fighting at home, seemingly at his very peak, and being one of the top 2 or 3 pound-for-pound best in the world today, has to be the pick to win. But don’t try and tell Stephen Fulton that.



