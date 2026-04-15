“It’s going to be in August. We’re going to have it in Vegas,” Garcia said. “His name is Conor Benn. He’s from the UK. Yeah, Conor is about to get blasted, guys.”

Garcia’s comments line up with reports that talks for a late-summer fight have advanced, though a date and venue have not been finalized. The bout has been discussed for August, with Las Vegas one of the leading options, and streaming platforms including DAZN and Netflix in the mix.

Benn moved himself into position for the fight with a clear decision win over former 140-pound champion Regis Prograis earlier this month. That result gave him momentum in the WBC rankings and strengthened his case as the next challenger.

Garcia, who won his first world title earlier this year with a wide decision over Mario Barrios, has been more active in public about the matchup. His tone suggests confidence that the fight will go through, even if details are still being worked out.

There are still other factors around the division. Devin Haney’s side has targeted a September date for a separate fight, and his name remains tied to Garcia after their previous meeting. That situation could influence timing depending on how negotiations develop.

For now, Garcia is pushing forward with Benn as the expected opponent. Until contracts are signed, the fight remains in discussion, but his message is clear about who he believes is next.