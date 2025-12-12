Fans Remain Sceptical, But Anthony Joshua Insists Jake Paul Fight Will Be No Fake

Quite amazingly, indeed head-spinningly so, Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul will fight one another a week today, this in Miami, the hyped fight to go out on Netflix, with huge numbers expected. But as the unlikeliest fight in years edges closer, so many fight fans remain convinced the fight will not be on the level, that it will instead be a scripted fight, one that allows Paul to see the final bell, or, perhaps even crazier, to actually pick up the win.

Why, though, would a proud former champion, a former Olympian who represented his country and is looked up to by millions of people, both young and old, agree to shame himself and his sport by agreeing to either carry a YouTuber or go as far as to take a dive against him? Promised big money aside, Joshua (who is already plenty rich) has far more integrity than that, surely? Despite Eddie Hearn’s passionate words of explanation that say the December 19 fight will NOT be a scripted or arranged bout, plenty of folks are still not buying it.

Joshua Says He’s Coming to Hurt, Not Carry

Now, AJ has said himself that he will in no way take it easy on Paul, that he will instead go in there to “box and hurt.”

“I don’t know how to take it easy on an opponent,” Joshua said when speaking with ESPN. “I just can’t do that. With this fight I know I’m going in there to box and hurt. It has nothing to do with a contract; it’s just my mood. Contractually there is nothing to say what I can and can’t do. My mood is to go in there, box, outclass, outshine and hurt my opponent no matter who it is.”

If It’s Legit, How Long Does Paul Last?

If the fight we will tune in for next Friday IS on the level, I’m absolutely certain Joshua, providing he isn’t interested in having some fun at Paul’s expense and wishes to put on a show for a few rounds, will vaporise Paul inside a couple of minutes. Indeed, anything but a quick, let-me-put-him-in-his-place KO over Paul would have to be seen as a let-down from the former two-time heavyweight champion who still hits like a mule kicks. Remember when Joshua, 28-4(25) destroyed Francis Ngannou? That kind of right hand should take care of Paul, 12-1(7) and again, if it’s a legit, fair fight with zero prearranged stuff, AJ can and will land this shot pretty much any time he wants to.

It’s tough making a prediction ahead of a fight that so many people will never stop telling you is one that has its outcome already decided, but Joshua KO1, maybe Joshua KO2 Paul has to be the pick here.

“There’s zero chance this fight goes the distance,” Joshua said. “It might go one round. It might go two rounds, but he won’t see the final bell.”

Will YOU be watching on Friday?