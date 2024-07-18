Israil Madrimov’s “Uzbek Power” Will KO Terence Crawford on August 3rd

Promoter Eddie Hearn warns Israil Madrimov is bringing “Uzbek power” to KO Terence Crawford on August 3rd in the headliner in Los Angeles.

Hearn believes that Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) has stumbled into the toughest fight for his career, choosing to fight Madrimov (10-0-1, 8 KOs) for his WBA junior middleweight title on ESPN+ PPV at the BMO Stadium.

Crawford, 36, may feel that because he’s succeeded in three other divisions, it’ll be cake for him to do it at 154, and Madrimov won’t be a problem. He could be assuming wrong, which, if that’s the case, he can say goodbye to the Canelo Alvarez fight that he’s hoping to happen at the top of next year.

Looking at Madrimov’s recent fights against Magomed Kurbanov, Raphael Igbokwe, and Michel Soro, he punches more power than anyone Crawford has fought before in his 16-year career, and it’s going to be hard for him to mix it up.

“I think it’s the toughest fight of his career. Up at 154 pounds, he’s a huge light middleweight, punches very hard, has tremendous movement, good boxing IQ, and outstanding amateur pedigree as well. This is a real, real fight,” said Eddie Hearn to Matchroom Boxing, previewing what Terence Crawford will be dealing with on August 3rd against WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov.

We don’t know Crawford’s strategy for this fight because he may choose to box and move for twelve rounds to avoid getting hit by Madrimov. That’s not a good idea if Crawford wants to impress His Excellency Turki Alalshikh because he’s the one who is interested in him facing Canelo Alvarez.

Crawford needs the type of performance he put in last year against Errol Spence Jr. on July 29 because that’s what fans want to see from him.

Terence made many casual boxing fans eager to see him fight after that performance because that was the first time that many of them had ever seen him perform. Crawford’s fights were under the radar throughout his career because he never faced a big name until the 34-year-old Spence blessed him.

“We like our spot in this fight, the underdog but with Uzbek power and he’s ready to knock Terence Crawford out in Los Angeles,” said Hearn.