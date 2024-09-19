DAZN PPV: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol on October 12th

DAZN PPV will show the undisputed light heavyweight championship fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. That fight had been shown separately on ESPN+ free of charge for subscribers but is now available on DAZN pay-per-view along with the undercard, with middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. facing Kamil Szeremeta.

Now the question is whether the addition of the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight to the DAZN PPV broadcast will entice fans in the U.S to purchase it for $14.99 rather than watching it for free on ESPN+.

Fans had been complaining about the Beterbiev-Bivol fight not being included as part of the card on October 12th for the DAZN PPV broadcast. Many U.S. viewers had no interest in watching the undercard fights due to unfamiliarity with them.

The one fight that U.S. fans had wanted to see on the undercard, WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson vs. Joe Cordina, was canceled after Stevenson’s recent hand injury. Once that fight was off the card, Americans had little reason to order the event on DAZN PPV for $14.99.

Eubank Jr. vs. Szeremeta would be a good off-TV fight to be shown as part of the preliminary portion of the card. While fans are getting coffee and snacks at the start of the broadcast, Eubank Jr-Szeremeta could play in the background.

However, there is not much on the undercard that is any better than this, and that’s the whole problem. Unless you’re a big fan of fringe contenders Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke, you’ll probably not be excited about ordering the event on DAZN PPV.

What the undercard needs is two good fights that would interest the U.S fans to purchase the event rather than just watching the Beterbiev-Bivol main event free of charge on ESPN+. Having someone like Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney and Jaron Ennis vs. Brian Norman Jr would be an excellent choice to increase interest in ordering the entire event on DAZN PPV.