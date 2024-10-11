What time does Bivol – Beterbiev start in US & UK?

Absolutely fuming here! Beterbiev vs. Bivol is shaping up to be a monumental clash, and yet, the broadcasting mess is a proper joke! For those of you tuning in from the US, you’re stuck with ESPN+ for the main event only. Don’t even think about catching the undercard on ESPN+ because it’s not happening.

And as for the fans in the UK and everyone else outside the US? The entire card including the main event will stream live on DAZN and TNT Sports. UK viewers have to cough up £19.99 on DAZN PPV for the entire card.

Where to Watch Bivol vs. Beterbiev

Viewing Details

Schedule & Start Times

11:15 PM UK / 6:15 PM ET – Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (IBF, WBC, WBO, WBA light heavyweight titles)

– Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (IBF, WBC, WBO, WBA light heavyweight titles) 10:00 PM UK / 5:00 PM ET – Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clark (For Wardley’s British heavyweight title)

– Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clark (For Wardley’s British heavyweight title) 9:00 PM UK / 4:00 PM ET – Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey (For Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title)

– Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey (For Opetaia’s IBF cruiserweight title) 8:00 PM UK / 3:00 PM ET – Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta (Middleweight)

– Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta (Middleweight) 7:00 PM UK / 2:00 PM ET – Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman (For Nicolson’s WBC women’s featherweight title)

– Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman (For Nicolson’s WBC women’s featherweight title) 6:00 PM UK / 1:00 PM ET – Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron (Light heavyweight)

– Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron (Light heavyweight) 5:35 PM UK / 12:35 PM ET – Mohammaed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez (Lightweight)

Weigh In

Artur Beterbiev (174.9 lbs / 79.79 kg) vs. Dmitrii Bivol (174.12 lbs / 79.43 kg) – Undisputed Light Heavyweight Title

Jai Opetaia (198.9 lbs / 90.22 kg) vs. Jack Massey (199.12 lbs / 90.32 kg) – IBF Cruiserweight Title

Fabio Wardley (241.6 lbs / 109.59 kg) vs. Frazer Clarke (271.3 lbs / 122.94 kg) – British Heavyweight Title

Chris Eubank Jr. (159.12 lbs / 72.18 kg) vs. Kamil Szeremeta (159.12 lbs / 72.18 kg)

Skye Nicolson (125.9 lbs / 57.11 kg) vs. Raven Chapman (125.9 lbs / 57.11 kg)

Ben Whittaker (174.9 lbs / 79.79 kg) vs. Liam Cameron (174.6 lbs / 79.65 kg)

Pay-Per-View Info

US : Main event live on ESPN+ (free)

: Main event live on ESPN+ (free) UK: Main event and undercard £19.99 on TNT Sports Box Office and DAZN (Available in the UK and over 200 other countries)

Streaming Platforms