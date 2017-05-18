Gervonta Davis / Liam Walsh Open Workout Photos

Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh participated in public workouts on Wednesday at the legendary York Hall in advance of this Saturday’s IBF Junior Lightweight World Championship on SHOWTIME from Copper Box Arena in London.

Baltimore’s Davis (17-0, 16 KOs) was joined in the ring during the workout by his promoter and mentor, all-time great Floyd Mayweather. Davis, who became America’s youngest reigning world champion in January, will make the first defense of his IBF belt on the road against undefeated No. 1 contender and local favorite Walsh (21-0, 14 KOs).





Davis vs. Walsh is the opening bout of a unique split-site, four-fight SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING event this Saturday that begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME. In the main event, Gary Russell Jr. will make the second defense of his WBC Featherweight World Championship against mandatory challenger Oscar Escandon from MGM National Harbor just outside of Washington, D.C.

Two world title eliminators will round out the quadrupleheader. Top super middleweight contenders Andre Dirrell (25-2, 16 KOs) and José Uzcátegui (26-1, 22 KOs) will face off in an IBF Super Middleweight Eliminator to determine the mandatory challenger for champion James DeGale. Undefeated Rances Barthelemy (25-0, 13 KOs) will meet Kiryl Relikh (21-1, 19 KOs) in a WBA Super Lightweight Eliminator for unified champ Julius Indongo

Walsh Obsessed With Dethroning Davis

Liam Walsh is so intent on taking the IBF world super-featherweight title from Gervonta Davis he left his wife in labour for a training camp.

Son Ryan was born last month, hours after leaving the family home in Cromer for a sparring trip to Wales. That meant it was several days before Walsh saw his latest arrival for the first time.

He hopes that sort of dedication will help defeat fast rising American star Davis at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday night.

Walsh unbeaten in 21 fights said: “I left my missus in labour a couple of weeks ago on a Thursday because I had to go to Wales for training.

“She gave birth the next day and I didn’t get to see Ryan until five days later. That is part of the sacrifices I have had to make for this fight.

“He is named after my twin brother and my other son after our eldest brother Michael.

“People think I’m mad, but my brothers mean everything to me. It’s the way we are. None of us actually own anything. Anything we have is ours. When I win this fight it will be for the family.”

There is a stack of hype surrounding Davis who is tipped to become the world’s pound-for-pound King by his promoter, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Davis landed in Britain earlier this week and ring great Mayweather Jr will be here for the fight, but Walsh is ready for any mind games they might play on him before fight night.

Walsh, who celebrates his 31st birthday on Thursday added: “I am prepared for anything he wants to do, but come weigh-in time I strictly advise him to stay at arms length.

“Were fighters first and foremost, but although I’m prepared for anything I am professional and will conduct myself in the right way.

“But you can only push me so far before you overstep the boundary.”

All floor seating at the Copper Box Arena has SOLD OUT.

Remaining tickets priced £40 and £50 are available from www.seetickets.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk