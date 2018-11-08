UK News: Frankie Gavin; Hosea Burton

Frankie Gavin is set to travel to Bilbao this weekend in preparation for fight week ahead of his European Welterweight Showdown with Champion Kerman Lejerraga next Saturday.





The former World Amateur Champion takes on Basque hero Lejerraga at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre next Saturday, 17th November but, due to his well documented fear of flying, will set sail for mainland Spain on Sunday.

This will be the second time he’s made the journey having travelled to Bilbao last month for the press conference.

“I’m fit and ready now,” Gavin told bcb-promotions.com. “Me and my trainer, Malcolm Melvin, will sail this weekend and have a good final week out in Spain. I’ll acclimatise to my surroundings and I know a little of the city having travelled there for the press conference.

“My manager, Errol Johnson, will fly over with Paul Mann (BCB’s Head Trainer) later in the week.”

The former British & Commonwealth King is under no illusions as to the task at hand. ‘The Revolver’, a Bilbao native, is unbeaten in 26 professional fights with 21 KO’s to his name. He’s stopped fellow Brits Bradley Skeete and Denton Vassell along the way and, although Gavin has also defeated the pair, the Brummie boxer is rightly wary of his opponent’s power.

“Kerman is a hard hitter,” he added. “He’s a tough lad. He likes to brawl and I know I’m up against it a bit. I’m not Denton Vassell or Bradley Skeete though. Bradley was out here last year and he froze a little. The atmosphere is intimidating but I’m prepared for that. It’s only me and Kerman in the ring and I know I’ve not got many chances left.

“However I have to get there; however I have to win, I’m bringing that European title back to the UK.”

Former British champion Hosea Burton is set to send the light-heavyweight scene another clear message at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse on Friday night.

After a ruthless sub-30 second victory just four weeks ago, ‘The Hammer’ takes on cruiserweight Arturs Kulikauskis on the MTK Global card – live on iFL TV.

Burton said: “I’m happy to be out again straight away. The last fight wasn’t much of a fight – it only lasted 29 seconds – so I’ll be happy to get some rounds in.

“I would like to go on a roll of early stoppages in one way but I’m afraid to say this opponent I’m fighting next is a cruiserweight who’s quite hard to stop.

“He’s as awkward as you like and a southpaw too. He does a lot of running away so he’ll be hard to stop but who knows?

“The fight with Liam Conroy could happen one day so it’s good he’s on the bill. Liam is looking for the British title and I’ll be one of the first in line for that so who knows? It could happen.

“My perfect 2019 would be to win the British title back, then win the Commonwealth, beat Frank Buglioni up and get the decision if it goes to the judges, then fight for a world title. Those are my goals.”

