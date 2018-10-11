UK News: David Allen; Diego Pacheco; Loua Nassa

David Allen says he needs to beat Samir Nebo in “devastating fashion” if he is to set up a showdown with former WBA Heavyweight ruler Lucas Browne at the end of the year.





‘White Rhino’ returns to action this Saturday at the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, as he takes on the Germany-based Syrian on the undercard of Lewis Ritson’s European title fight against Francesco Patera.

Nebo has only two losses in 13 fights, with all of his wins coming by knockout, but Doncaster’s Allen is confident he can defeat Nebo in a similar style to his brutal stoppage of Nick Webb at The O2 in July.

“I’m going to get Nebo on the hook, and I’m going to smash him,” said Allen. “I will never win another fight on points. None of them will go the distance ever again. I fully anticipate knocking out Samir Nebo inside four rounds.

“I’ve seen a few rounds of him. He looks solid, like he knows what he’s doing. He’s just outside the top 100 in the World and it’s another good challenge for me. I see it as a building block towards a big fight hopefully towards the end of the year.”





Allen is eager to take on Australia’s Browne in December if he gets a win in Newcastle and believes a fight with the former World Champion would be another entertaining encounter for his fans.

The potential match-up has been gaining momentum on social media in recent weeks with the pair calling each other out on Twitter.

“He’s old enough to be my dad, but Lucas Browne is a tough, strong, powerful man. I think if the fight happens next, it will be at the right time for me. I’m young, fresh, and I’m coming through.

“He was the Heavyweight Champion of the World, but I’m the future, and I think it would be a fantastic fight. I’ll take the Browne fight in December, I’m ready for it. I need to beat Samir Nebo in devastating fashion. The Lucas Browne fight is the one that excites me.”





Ritson vs. Patera tops a huge night of action in Newcastle as rising Light-Heavyweight star Joshua Buatsi makes the first defence of his WBA International belt against Frenchman Tony Averlant, Liverpool’s Robbie Davies Jnr faces Sunderland’s Glenn Foot for the British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight titles and Cruiserweights Simon Vallily and Craig Glover meet over ten rounds.

There’s action elsewhere on the card from IBF European Super-Bantamweight Champion Thomas Patrick Ward, fast-rising Liverpool Welterweight Anthony Fowler, Newcastle Cruiserweight Lawrence Osueke, popular Benwell Super-Welterweight Joseph Laws, Spennymoor Welterweight Chad Ellis, Manchester Light-Heavyweight Hosea Burton, Newcastle Super-Lightweight Terry Wilkinson, Bedlington Lightweight Darren Reay and the professional debut of Scottish Super-Middleweight talent John Docherty.

A very limited number of tickets are available to purchase from www.metroradioarena.co.uk.

###

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing USA are delighted to announce that teen amateur sensation Diego Pacheco has signed a long-term promotional deal.

The Los Angeles starlet swept the board in the amateur ranks as an eight-time national champion and number one ranked Middleweight in both America and Mexico.

The 17 year old made the decision to move into the paid ranks and sign with Hearn, Matchroom Boxing USA and fighting on DAZN on the back of recent stand out victories in the 2017 National Junior Golden Gloves and the 2018 USA Junior Olympic Nationals.

Pacheco will debut later in the year and the rangy teen is thrilled to be turning over with Hearn and begin his journey to the top of the paid ranks on DAZN.

“Eddie Hearn is a complete addition to my team,” said Pacheco. “I have everything in place now to begin my professional career. I can’t wait for my professional debut later in the year, live on DAZN!”

“I’m so pleased to sign one of the hottest young prospects in world boxing in Diego Pacheco,” said Hearn. “He has an incredible amateur pedigree and even at such a young age has all the attributes and tools to become a huge star in the sport.

“We plan to bid him all over the world and let him progress at the right pace to mound him into an elite fighter. We have a proven track record in taking amateur stars to World titles and I truly believe Diego will become a multi-weight World champion.”

“After fielding offers from some of the sports biggest promoters these past several months, Team Pacheco and I are very pleased to be with Matchroom Boxing,” said Pacheco’s manager Tim Van Newhouse.

“Eddie and I were able to broker a rewarding package for Diego’s future. We share similar visions on Diego’s development and have similar projections for his career. I’m excited to forge ahead on this new journey with Eddie Hearn, his staff, and everyone at DAZN.”

###

The last time Loua Nassa shared top billing on live TV, he suffered a painful KO defeat. The 22-year-old gets a shot at redemption on October 12 though at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena, when he takes on Tanzania’s Nasibu Ramadhan, 25-12-2 (13), live on Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 422, BT 95, Talk Talk 95, Virgin 553).

It was at the same venue in February, again live on Freesports, that Nassa, 11-1, suffered his only pro loss. The ‘Steel City’ fighter was challenging Brad Watson for the Guernsey man’s English Super Flyweight belt but, despite bossing the early rounds, ran out of steam and was stopped in the final tenth round.

Determined that this time his TV exposure will lead to a different outcome, Loua says that he will not only beat his African opponent in their Commonwealth Bantamweight Title eliminator, but is planning to end proceedings early.

“I don’t see the Brad Watson fight as a loss, and I learned a lot from it,” explained Nassa, who is one of five fighting siblings. “I feel like everything happens for a reason and maybe it was meant to happen. I’m just really excited to come back, and come back stronger. I feel more mature and can’t wait to get out there and win again.

“When I’ve watched the Watson fight back, it’s hard, but I feel like I lost the fight because of me, not because he was better than me. I let emotions take over and I was maybe a bit too light and weak at the weight. I’ve learned my lessons though. This fight, I’ve righted the wrongs and it’s like redemption for me.

“Ramadhan is an experienced fighter and he’s going to be a tough opponent who will come to win, but I’m going to knock him out. I really feel like I’m going to stop him and this will be the fight that puts me back into the mix.

“I’m very excited and can’t wait to get in there. I want to get my first win on TV and show everyone what I can do. I trust in Dennis [Hobson] and know he’ll get me the title shots. After this fight, winning will elevate me and will allow me to fight for other titles, even if it’s not the Commonwealth.”

Manager Dennis Hobson stated: “There aren’t many fighters that don’t lose, but it’s all about how you come back from a loss. I have faith in Loua and still believe he can go onto bigger things. This is an important fight for him, and getting a shot at the Commonwealth Title will be a big step, because it’s a meaningful belt that can move fighters onto the international stage.

“This is going to be another great night of boxing. We’ve continually produced the goods for the Freesports viewers, the feedback we’ve had on the shows we’ve worked on so far has been excellent, and I’m expecting Loua’s fight, as well as Tommy Frank who is also topping the bill, to be tremendous TV viewing again.”

Dennis Hobson Promotions present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on October 12. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Loua Nassa in Commonwealth Title eliminators. The undercard will feature Sheffield fighters Dan West; Kane Salvin; Keenan Wainwright; Sufyaan Ahmed; Mohammed Alqotaibi, and Hakeem Nassa. Also appearing will be Manchester’s Michael Gomez Jr, and Buxton’s Irvin Mango.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be televised live on Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 422, BT 95, Talk Talk 95, Virgin 553).