Spanish Amateur National Team visits MTK Marbella

MTK Marbella recently welcomed some special guests to the gym as the Spanish Amateur National Boxing Team visited the facility.





The Spanish team is full of talented amateurs boxing, and they were able to see first-hand the impressive surroundings on offer at the gym.

MTK Marbella Head Coach Albert Ayrapetyan & Gym Manager Pauline Thornton said: “We were honoured to host the Spanish National team here in MTK Marbella on Saturday.

It was our pleasure to have such a great squad of champions and to share the ring with our amateurs was an amazing experience for our fighters.





We look forward to working together with them for their future camps here in MTK Marbella, and hope that someday we will see some of our MTK Amateurs join the team.”

After the success of the first visit, Ayrapetyan and Thornton now plan on having further collaborations with the Spanish team.

They added: “It was their first visit, they came to check us out and if they like the gym, they plan to use us again. So we had a meeting and we think it will happen, a collaboration to train with us.”

The Spanish Amateur National Team that visited the gym include trainers Rafael Lozano Munoz and Juan Manuel Martinez, along with a number of impressive boxers, who are as follows:

Samuel Carmona Heredia (2016 Olympic Diploma, 2017 European Championship Bronze)

Martin Molina Salvador (Spanish Champion, European Union Bronze)

Gabriel Escobar Mascunao (Four-time Spanish Champion, 2018 European Union Champion, 2018 Mediterranean Games Champion, Fifth place in World Championships)

Jose Quiles Brotons (Spanish Champion, 2018 European Championship Bronze)

Jordan Camacho Guerra (Spanish Champion)

Johan Orozco Ojeda (Three-time Spanish Champion, 2018 Mediterranean Bronze)

Youba Sissokho Ndiaye (Four-time Spanish Champion, 2018 European Union Silver, 2018 Mediterranean Silver)

Jhon Jader (Three-time Spanish Champion)

Miguel Cuadrado (Four-time Spanish champion)

Alejandro Camacho Fernandez (Five-time Spanish champion)

Emannuel Reyes (Silver Champion of Cuba)

Pablo Coy Bernal (Three-time Spanish champion in three different categories)

Jose Antonio Sanchez Traicovich (2018 Spanish Silver)

Georgil Bondarenko

MTK Global is delighted to announce Terry Kavanagh as its new MC after sifting through countless audition tapes from around the world.

Dublin’s Kavanagh, who has worked on a wide variety of combat sports promotions already – including TG4 TV, K1, Fightbox and more – will become the in-ring voice of MTK Global’s hugely popular fight nights broadcast live on iFL TV.

Kavanagh said: “I’m over the moon to be working with MTK Global. I already know a couple of fighters under its umbrella but it’s such a huge company and I can’t wait to get this going. 2019 is going to be a huge year.

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity to build a huge platform with a sole company rather than various promoters. At least 24 shows in a year is great for me. I believe we’re all going to work well together and I look forward to bringing my contribution to the team.

“There are a good few celebrity MCs by now. You notice them on the shows now and it’s a good thing. It’s a great thing to stand in the middle of the ring in a tuxedo, look and sound the part and then hear the crowd roar back at you.

“We do have the easier job compared to the fighters, obviously! We’re not getting in there with blood, sweat and tears like the boxers are so fair play to them as well.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re proud to welcome Terry to the team after a fiercely contested competition. There were oceans of applicants from all over the world but he stood out for us.

“Having already signed up an elite commentary team in Alex Steedman and Barry Jones, we wanted to bring in an MC who could also mirror the growth of these iFL-streamed fight nights and of our company in general. We believe we’ve found that in Terry.

“We look forward to welcoming fans to enjoy this new and improved experience. With six fight nights in six weeks kicking off at York Hall on February 22, we’re going to hit the ground running; and running fast.”