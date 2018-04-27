Sam Evans is hoping to be crowned the Ultimate Boxxer at the Manchester Arena tonight writes Ben Gibson.





Evans is one of the eight undefeated men taking part in the Ultimate Boxxer event in Manchester and if he is to make it he must win three fights.

The 22 year-old is set to begin the night with his quarter final fight against Kaisee Benjamin and if he wins he will then have a chance to progress to the final and a chance of a share of the £50,000 prize fund.

At 9-0-1 Evans is one of the more experienced fighters on the card and his unbeaten record only has one blemish, that being a draw against Owen Jobburn last September.

Evans has taken tonight’s fight perapration to a whole new level and is feeling in tip top condition ahead of the biggest event of his boxing career to date.





“I am feeling great and my training has gone really well,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “Everything has gone to plan.

“I booked some time off work as well, which has enabled me to train that much harder in the last few weeks of preparation.”

“I have to work for a part of my camp to bring the money in.It is tiring working, but when it is time to train my focus is only on boxing.

“This has been my first proper camp with my new trainer so it has gone very well. I left Ricky (Hatton) nad came back to BCB working with Paul Mann and Errol Johnson.





“I was training away from home five nights a week and I wasn’t working so I couldn’t afford to live like that anymore.”

Tonight Sam may be facing three fights so to prepare for the prospect is different to any normal fight night.

Due to this I asked how taking time off and his trainer change has prepared him for tonight.

With a prospective three fights looming for the boxer from the Black Country, starting with Brummie Benjamin, Evans is fully-focussed on the task at hand.

“It’s a different format so we’ve training accordingly,” he added. “I have done the preparation and more importantly the training.

“It has all been based on three short explosive rounds followed by a rest and then repeating that process.”

“I have trained to fight anyone in the tournament so I am not fussed who I fight first. I’m ready to bring this home for my friends, family and Paige my Fiancee. I’d also like to thank my sponsor West Midlands Removal.”

Ultimate Boxxer main event begins at 7:15pm and you can watch it live on 5spike from 9pm or on the UniLad from 7:15pm.