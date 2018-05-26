Reay, Ellis, Hughes and Redfearn sign up with MTK Global

MTK Global is delighted to confirm the arrival of a quartet of unbeaten professionals – Darren Reay, Chad Ellis, Kyle Redfearn and Jay Hughes – at MTK Newcastle.





Lightweight Reay and super-welterweight Ellis are set to feature in Newcastle on June 16 on the undercard of Kris George v Josh Kelly with Redfearn and Hughes eagerly awaiting their chances to shine under new management.

Reay said: “MTK Global is the biggest and the best in the business. They’ve got all the biggest names and if they’re with MTK Global, it’s a massive opportunity for me.

“My personal goal is to win the British title first and anything after that I’ll earn as a bonus. The way I’m fighting is all-action so I like to bring a lot of entertainment for the fans.

Ellis said: “Since the age of nine, I’ve been involved in boxing so I’ve always noticed things. I noticed the growth of MTK Global so once they landed in Newcastle I made it my job to fight for them.





“With experience under my belt I believe I can win the British title and after that, who knows where my career will take me? I’m very determined and a good technical boxer.”

Hughes said: “MTK Global is a household name in combat sports. The best of the best sign with them. It’ll be the best platform to take my career further. I’m going to be more active now and I’m only 20 so there’s plenty of time to learn.

“I can win a British title. I know I’ve got the ability and the hard work will be put in alongside that. I can’t wait to start putting on big shows for the fans.”

Redfearn said: “MTK Global are leading the way in combat sports. They’re the best in the business now so it was an easy choice really.”





“Everyone is ambitious to win world titles. To be honest, I’m no different. When people watch me fight, they are guaranteed a good fight. I like to stop people.”

