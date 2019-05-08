Jazza Dickens’ title shot vs. May in Liverpool on ESPN+

Jazza Dickens has a dream IBF European title shot against the high-class Nathaniel May on the #MTKFightNight at Liverpool’s Olympia on July 12 – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.





Dickens (26-3, 11 KOs) will enjoy home advantage against the world-ranked May (20-1, 11 KOs), who fights outside his native Australia for the second time having starred on the #MTKFightNight in Belfast back in October.

Dickens said: “I’m buzzing to have momentum and this activity will bring the best out of me when I step in there on the night.

“MTK Global has done a great job and have been an absolute pleasure to work with. They’re great for boxing because they’re honest, straight-forward and hard-working.





“I’ve had a short rest with my family & friends and now we are ready to go again.”

May added: “Boxing is massive in the UK so to be back there fighting in a title fight is a big deal for me and I’m really excited.

“I know Jazza is a crafty southpaw and he knows his way around the ring. I’ve got to respect him because if you don’t respect someone like him, you’re in for a shock.

“This is going to be a great fight for the fans. We can go to war but whatever happens, I’ll be up for the challenge.”

News of a full undercard – featuring some of the city’s top talent – will be announced in due course.

