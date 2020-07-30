MTK Academy Open Days Announced

MTK Global is delighted to announce a number of open days for the #MTKAcademy – where members can experience a series of training sessions at their chosen academy centre, meet their trainers and begin their journeys in the sport.

The dates are listed below – with the MTK National Boxing and Education Academy offering young people aged 16 to 19 years a unique opportunity to train and study full time in an elite environment with the world’s foremost boxing management company.

The programme combines boxing, coaching and fitness with an emphasis on education and gaining a range of sporting qualifications.

​Our academy prides itself on offering young athletes who are passionate about boxing the opportunity to progress in their boxing career through competition or a coaching pathway. Coaching is delivered by an unrivalled selection of experienced coaches from the MTK Global talent pool.

Alongside the boxing academy, students have the opportunity to become a boxer, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between, supported by MTK Global​.

Further information on the MTK Academy can be found by checking out our FAQ page, and by also visiting www.academyse.co.uk/boxing.

Academy Director Jamie Strong said: “We are excited to welcome our newest academy members in what will be a fantastic opportunity for young people across the UK.

“Students will experience professional coaching combined with a first-class education across our state-of-the-art academy centres.

“MTK Academy members will also have a series of unique opportunities including MTK Global work experience as they work through the Academy Pathway.”

MTK ACADEMY OPEN DAYS (ALL SESSIONS 12pm to 2pm):

August 10: MTK Brighton (Brighton & Hove Boxing Gym, Kings Esplanade, King Alfred, Hove, BN3 2WA)

August 11: MTK Manchester (MTK Boxing School, 17B Brownedge Rd, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5AA)

August 11: MTK Liverpool (Marybone Community Centre, L3 2EW)

August 12: MTK London (West Ham Boys Amateur Club, Jordan Hall, 2 London Road, Plaistow, London, E13 0DN)

August 13: MTK Bristol (Truth Boxing Club, 38-40 Westgate St, Gloucester, GL1)

August 14: MTK Glasgow (190 Main St, Holytown, Glasgow, ML1)

August 17: MTK Brighton (Brighton & Hove Boxing Gym, Kings Esplanade, King Alfred, Hove, BN3 2WA)

August 18: MTK Manchester (MTK Boxing School, 17B Brownedge Rd, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5AA)

August 18: MTK Liverpool (Marybone Community Centre, L3 2EW)

August 19: MTK London (West Ham Boys Amateur Club, Jordan Hall, 2 London Road, Plaistow, London, E13 0DN)

August 20: MTK Bristol (Truth Boxing Club, 38-40 Westgate St, Gloucester, GL1)

August 21: MTK Glasgow (190 Main St, Holytown, Glasgow, ML1)

August 24: MTK Brighton (Brighton & Hove Boxing Gym, Kings Esplanade, King Alfred, Hove, BN3 2WA)

August 25: MTK Manchester (MTK Boxing School, 17B Brownedge Rd, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5AA)

August 25: MTK Liverpool (Marybone Community Centre, L3 2EW)

August 26: MTK London (West Ham Boys Amateur Club, Jordan Hall, 2 London Road, Plaistow, London, E13 0DN)

August 27: MTK Bristol (Truth Boxing Club, 38-40 Westgate St, Gloucester, GL1)

August 28: MTK Glasgow (190 Main St, Holytown, Glasgow, ML1)

August 31: MTK Brighton (Brighton & Hove Boxing Gym, Kings Esplanade, King Alfred, Hove, BN3 2WA)

So, do you fit the bill for MTK Academy and want to make it in the boxing world? If you’re aged 16-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between, you can sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

