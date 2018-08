Frampton vs Jackson on Saturday: It’s All About Levels Warns Frampton

CARL FRAMPTON insists Luke Jackson will regret his trash talk when they finally meet in the ring in Belfast on Saturday August 18.





The Australian (16-0) has blasted Frampton in the build up ahead of their interim WBO featherweight title clash at Windsor Park.

Jackson has claimed Frampton is past his best, looking heavy in the gym and been critical of the Belfast man’s amateur pedigree.

“He can say what he wants, but he has never boxed at the level I have boxed at,” snapped Frampton (25-1).





“We talk about levels in this game and there are different levels. I have boxed at a very high level for a long time.

“This is the first time he has mixed it at a high level and he is not going to be able to cope, especially coming to Belfast.

“I don’t read into odds, but I imagine I am a strong favourite. The bookies haven’t got it wrong because basically I want to do a number on this guy.





“He has been slightly disrespectful with the things he has said. He has tried to backtrack, but the bottom line is that he has said these things.

“He has made his bed and he has to lay in it. He is getting it – he really is.”

It will be Frampton’s third fight under trainer Jamie Moore and insists he has never been happier as a boxer.

His gym-mates include Jack Catterall, Martin Murray, new regular WBA world champ Rocky Fielding and close friends Conrad Cummings and Steven Ward who box on the Belfast bill.

He added: “The fight is very soon, but this camp has absolutely flown by. It doesn’t seem that long ago when we were in Tenerife and that was a couple of months ago.

“It’s probably something to do with how much I am enjoying my boxing right now.

“ I’m enjoying myself as a boxer and it is a good craic in the gym. There has been some great wins like Rocky and Martin recently.

“There are good quality lads in the gym. We all train hard, but nobody takes themselves too seriously away from the boxing and that is the environment I like to be in.

“We’re serious when we have to be, but there is a lot of light hearted stuff that goes on when it’s down time.

“I met these boys last yea ago, but we’re friends for life.”

Also on the BT Sport televised bill Lineal heavyweight king Tyson Fury faces a step up when he tackles two-time world title challenger Francesco Pianeta.

In only his sixth professional fight, Frampton’s great friend Paddy Barnes challenges WBC flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales.

The bill also includes a light-heavyweight clash between Belfast’s Ward and Dubliner Steve Collins Jr. Also in action is WBO European middleweight champion Luke Keeler, Cummings, KO king Lewis Crocker, Marco McCullough, Sean McComb and Steven Donnelly.

Luke Keeler added to Frampton vs. Jackson card on Aug.18

WBO European champion Luke Keeler is looking to move towards world level ahead of a dream slot on the huge Windsor Park bill on August 18.

‘Cool Hand’ produced a clinical performance to outpoint Irish rival Conrad Cummings last time out and gets his chance on one of the biggest stages in recent sporting times; a show that includes Carl Frampton v Luke Jackson, Tyson Fury v Francesco Pianeta, Cristofer Rosales v Paddy Barnes and more.

While he’s honoured to be part of the history being created, the Dublin middleweight is dreaming of becoming a headline act himself.

Keeler (14-2-1-KO5) said: “This is a huge event. When it’s over, you look back on your career and to be part of a stadium show with Frampton, Fury and all on it, it’s amazing.

“There’s huge interest in this already and it’s not even fight week yet. It’s a massive occasion and I think the viewing figures will be huge. Just to be a part of it is huge for my career.

“After this, I’m hoping to get another big fight in November – perhaps against the winner of Tommy Langford v Jason Welborn – so it’s exciting times for me.

“I’ve improved so much and I’ve been making technical adjustments to improve again for this fight. I’m just getting better and better because I’ve got some rhythm in my career now.

“World level is where I want to be and I certainly have an eye in the direction of the champions like Billy Joe Saunders.

“In two or three fights’ time I plan to be not just capable of challenging champions like Saunders, but winning against them.”

Joining Keeler on a remarkable undercard in Belfast is Cummings, Lewis Crocker, Sam Maxwell, Steven Donnelly, Sean McComb, Marco McCullough and Steven Ward v Steve Collins Jr for the Celtic light-heavyweight title.

