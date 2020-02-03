Leigh Wood: I’ll be even better in semi-final

A lot of people felt Leigh Wood’s #GoldenContract quarter-final was the performance of the round, but the Nottingham fighter has sent a warning to his rivals – insisting you’ve seen nothing yet.





The featherweight semi-finals, along with the super-lightweight semi-finals take place on a bumper night at York Hall on February 21, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing and ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

The remaining featherweights are Wood, Ryan Walsh, Tyrone McCullagh and Jazza Dickens, while the super-lightweight line-up features Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori.

Wood (23-1 (13 KOs) was extremely impressive in the quarter-final, but has now revealed he was carrying an injury heading into that fight, and so will be even more lethal in this month’s semi-final.





Wood said: “I’m really excited for the semi-finals and I’m on fire. In the quarter-finals I didn’t have the preparation I wanted because of an injury, but I was determined to do what I had to do to win that fight.

“I couldn’t run a single mile for that quarter-final, so reverted to swimming and doing things I wasn’t used to doing. I couldn’t gauge my fitness so that was an obstacle I had to overcome, so I was proud of getting the win under those circumstances.

“I’m not underestimating anybody in the quarter-final, but the biggest thing for me is doing what I do best. Preparing for somebody like myself is a nightmare. How do you prepare for someone that can box, switch hit, is fit and can punch?





“Before signing with Dave Coldwell I spent a lot of time in the gym either injured or fully able to fight and nothing would come my way, so now I’m loving having all these fights lined up.”

A massive card at York Hall later this month also includes up and coming stars Elliot Whale and Inder Bassi Singh, along with debutants Burim Ahmeti and William Hamilton.

MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan said: “What a night in prospect this is. This competition has already been a great success and now it goes up another level. Even the knockout bonus money goes up!

“It’s great to be having these semis at York Hall, which were packed for the quarters and provided superb atmospheres. This will be even bigger, better and louder.

“We’ve chosen to do both feather and super-light on the same night to bring together eight sets of fans hoping to roar their heroes to a life-changing opportunity in the two finals.

“Fans from up and down the U.K, Ireland and France will be in attendance supporting the semi-finalists and with ESPN screening it all to the US alongside Sky Sports in the UK, this is simply a massive night for boxing.”

Tickets for the event will be released on Friday. Confirmation of the fight week draw, press conference and weigh-in will be forthcoming in due course.