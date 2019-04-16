Katie Taylor vs Persoon on June 1 at MSG – Live on DAZN

Katie Taylor will face Delfine Persoon for the undisputed Lightweight championship of the World on Saturday June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.





Taylor (13-0 6KOs) added the WBO title to her IBF and WBA crowns in March, stopping Rose Volante in the ninth round in Philadelphia, a sixth win inside the distance for the Irish sensation after the former amateur star won her first World title in just her seventh pro outing.

The 32 year old takes on Persoon on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO World Heavyweight title defense against Jarrell Miller in the Big Apple, making it the third time Taylor has boxed on the same bill as her fellow London 2012 Olympic gold medal winner Joshua.

Along with the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC titles, Taylor and Persoon will battle for the Ring magazine belt – the first time the title has been on the line at Lightweight for women, another landmark moment for both fighters and the sport.





Persoon (43-1 18KOs) has held the WBC strap for five years with nine defenses in that reign and the Belgian star fights outside of Europe for the first time in her career as she joins Taylor in aiming to cement her spot as the number one 135lbs lady on the planet.

“It’s great that she has finally signed for the fight and I’m delighted that Eddie has been able to make it,” said Taylor. “After my fight last month I went back home for a week but then it was straight back to Connecticut to start the hard work in training camp for this fight.

“When I turned professional my first goal was to win a World title but then my next priority was to become undisputed champion so obviously this fight gives me the opportunity to do that so it’s massive for my career.

“Women’s boxing is in such great place right now and these are the kind of super fights that will really take it to new heights. Persoon is recognized as one of the best in the world pound for pound and has been the WBC champ now for over five years so it’s the best against the best. Madison Square Garden seems like the perfect setting for a fight of this magnitude.”

“This is a very unique opportunity for me and I’m thankful we’ve got the fight made,” said Persoon. “I did not have the opportunity to participate in the Olympic Games and now I get the chance to compete with the Olympic champion in Katie Taylor.

“I expect this will be a very tough and honest fight, and that the best boxer may win this title fight – and I expect that to be me.”

“This is it – this is everything, the absolute pinnacle of the sport,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “The dream is on, the undisputed championship and I can’t wait to see this fight on June 1.

“This is the toughest test of Katie’s amateur and pro career, two pound-for-pound greats putting it all on the line at the mecca of boxing – the atmosphere is going to be something else.”

Tickets for the huge night of World title action in New York are on sale now via Madison Square Garden and StubHub (www.stubhub.com)

Tickets can be purchased at the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster charge by phone (866-858-0008) and online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.MSG.com.

Official Ticket and Travel Packages, including the opportunity to travel on the Official Charter Plane, are available to purchase via Sportsworld (www.sportsworld.co.uk) Prices start at £1,095. Reserve your seat today.

Tickets are priced, $106, $156, $206, $306, $406, $506, $756, $1,006, $1,256 and $2,506 plus applicable booking fees.

Wheelchair seats, companion seats, aisle seats and Assistive Listening Devices are available to purchase by calling 212-465-6034