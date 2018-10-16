Katie Taylor vs Cindy Serrano Saturday In Boston

Katie Taylor believes another show-stealing performance in her WBA and IBF World Lightweight title defense against Cindy Serrano at the TD Garden on Saturday night, live on DAZN can make her become a household name in Boston.





Taylor (10-0 5KOs) puts her titles on the line for the second time since picking the titles up in a war with Victoria Bustos in Brooklyn, New York in April, and her clash with Serrano (27-5-3 10KOs) marks Taylor’s third outing in America.

The 32 year old is sure to be a great hit with the Irish fans in Boston, and Taylor believes that taking over the Massachusetts capital and building a fan base to come back and unify the 135lbs division.

“I’m so excited about this fight,” said Taylor. “The fact it’s in Boston means it’s going to be like a home from home for me in there with all the Irish support.

“I love fighting in the US and this is a really big fight with a big name on a huge platform in Boston and on DAZN. These are the kinds of fights that I am in the sport for.





“It’s been an incredible journey so far. I am probably the highest paid female fighter in the World thanks to Eddie and Matchroom, I spoke to a lot of promoters before I spoke to Eddie and he really did have the same vision that I had.

“Eddie was as excited as me about the future, and now I have the chance to be a part of the new venture with DAZN too which is great for me. I am developing a fan base in the US as well as back home in Ireland and the UK, it’s such an exciting time for me and I am loving the pro game.”

Taylor’s clash with Serrano is part of a huge bill in Boston with three World title bouts on the slate. Rhode Island’s Demetrius Andrade aims for two-weight World glory as he faces big-punching unbeaten Namibian Walter Kautondokwa for the vacant WBO Middleweight title and Philadelphia’s Tevin Farmer makes the first defense of his IBF World Super-Featherweight title against hard-hitting Belfast man James Tennyson.

Rhode Island’s Toka Kahn Cleary faces England’s Kid Galahad in a final eliminator for the IBF World Featherweight title, England’s all-action Tommy Coyle meets Quincy, Mass.’s Ryan Kielczweski over ten rounds, England’s Freddie Roach trained former World ruler Scott Quigg returns on the bill and Kazakhstan’s Olympic gold medal hero Daniyar Yeleussinov tastes action for the fourth time in the paid ranks.





Local favorite Mark DeLuca (Whitman, Mass.) is gunning for revenge when he meets Walter Wright in a rematch of their keenly fought clash in June that Wright edged via split decision, while there’s more Irish interest in Gorey Heavyweight Niall Kennedy and Tennyson’s fellow Belfast man Sean McComb. Tickets for October 20 are on sale now from TDGarden.com