Kashif Khan Set For Debut

Kashif Khan is looking to unleash four years of frustration when he finally makes his pro debut on Saturday.





Khan has endured a long wait to turn over, first through injuries and then falling out of love with the sport he nearly walked away from.

He features on BCB Promotions’ show at Walsall Town Hall on Saturday September 28. The bill is titled ‘Britain Awaits’

The 23-year-old, from nearby Pleck, joins the super lightweight ranks and becomes a part of the BCB stable for the start of his pro journey.





A decent amateur career saw him amass 50 unpaid contests, recording 35 wins, before a lengthy period on the sidelines.

He also lifted a Central England belt, defeating Atal Khan by a unanimous points decision in what has proved to be his last glory to date.

Khan wants that to change, having rekindled his passion for boxing, through a chance visit to BCB headquarters in Wednesbury where he dropped in unannounced.





He’s reached a level of fitness where he’s now free from niggles and reckons he’ll be back to his best, with switch hitting a new weapon in his arsenal.

He said: “I had a good nine years boxing for Wednesbury (Boxing Club) and then I spent some time at Walsall Wood after that. I got a grounding and some good results.

“I first decided to turn pro four years ago, but I had some injuries to my ankle and knee that took a long while to recover from.

“I got a physio and, eventually, got better to the point where the pain had completely gone. I’d fully recovered, but then I started to wonder whether it was really for me anymore.

“I got to a point where I decided to give it one more go, before I was really about to finish. Then I was driving past the gym one day and Errol (Johnson, head of BCB) was in.

“We had a good talk and he was happy to sign me. Errol and Paul (Mann, coach) had known me since I was about 11, so I trust them.

“I’m a natural super lightweight and there seem to be a few coming through the ranks, so there should be plenty of opponents going forward.

“I enjoy competition, I never think that anybody can beat me on my best day and I’ve got the skills to trouble anyone.

“I believe that my boxing IQ will prevail, every time that I go into the ring. I’m the only Walsall lad on this show and a lot of people, including myself are excited.

“I’m orthodox, but I can fight with both hands and that’s something I’ve been learning for the pro game. On September 28, all that hard work is going to pay off.”

Two men knocking on the door of British title contention are both in action elsewhere on the Town Hall offering.

Lennox Clarke, from Halesowen, has been put forward to contest the vacant British middleweight crown with Commonwealth champion Lerrone Richards.

Clarke sees his first action of 2019, having previously held the IBO Continental bauble and was previously mandated to challenge for the English strap.

‘Dangerous’ steps into a pro ring for the 20th time, with 19 victories and no defeats. He’s demonstrated power with seven TKOs, five of those inside a round.

Andrew Robinson, a Redditch-based Brummie, has been selected to oppose British middleweight boss Liam Williams.

The 34-year-old veteran is determined to add to Midlands and IBO Continental belts after getting to 28 pro bouts, with 23 wins.

His finest hour so far came last time out, in April, when ‘D’Animal’ went over to Poland and handed Damian Jonak his first defeat, with his opponent unbeaten after 42 pro contests.

Liam Davies, of Donnington in Telford, resumes his efforts in the super bantamweight division still inside his first year since turning over.

The second generation fighter has shown power over his four wins and already has his maiden TKO, with two other opponents also visiting the floor but seeing the final bell.

The son of former Midlands champion Tristan Davies previously racked up 100 amateur contests, for his father’s Donnington Boxing Club, and boxed for England.

Dudley’s Ruben Campbell is preparing to lace on the gloves again, after outpointing Matt ‘MJ’ Hall on his pro introduction in May.

Another second-generation boxer, Campbell is planning to campaign as a super lightweight, the same ranks where his dad Ray ‘Raza’ Campbell featured in the early 1990s.

Rachel Ball, from nearby Aldridge, returns six months on from her own trip overseas to extend former European featherweight champion Katharina Thanderz to the distance.

That loss came in Norway came after four points successes, with Ball looking to bounce back after getting an eight-rounder under her belt.

Two more debutants complete the presence in the home corner, with Owen Cooper and Dylan Norman others to make their pro bow.

Cooper joins the welterweight ranks after a stellar amateur career, where he became an England Youth national champion.

The teenage prospect, who will be 19 on fight night, represented England on four occasions, recording three wins for his country.

His amateur ledger finished on 41 outings, with 32 wins, including 17 successes over fellow national champions. He represented his hometown outfit, Worcester City Boxing Club.

Norman, Birmingham born but living in Knowle, is a super lightweight who is looking to learn fast, after just nine bouts of amateur experience.

He’s also 19 and boxed for West Warks Boxing Club and Frankie Gavin’s Ringside Gym when he did compete.

He’ll be coached by Malcolm Melvin, who will also be introducing Cooper into the pro ranks on the same evening.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.