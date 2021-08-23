Joe Joyce extends contract with Queensbury

‘JUGGERNAUT’ Joe Joyce has signed a multi-fight contract extension to continue his journey towards becoming world champion under the promotional banner of Queensberry.

Unbeaten in 13 professional fights, the 2016 Olympic silver medallist has committed his fighting future to Frank Warren and Queensberry, who he linked up with in May 2019, and launched the promotional partnership with a resounding stoppage of another world title challenger, Alexandr Ustinov.

Since this time, the now 35-year-old has recorded impressive victories over Bryant Jennings and German Michael Wallisch.

Joyce then propelled himself into public prominence as a professional when he took the unbeaten record of young heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois in late November and, in turn, took over the high WBO ranking accumulated by the 23-year-old.

In his most recent bout Joyce overcame an early onslaught with typical tenacity to finish the durable former World Title challenger Carlos Takam.

He is now in pole position to fight the winner of the forthcoming heavyweight title fight between unified champion Anthony Joshua and former cruiserweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk.

Joyce said: “I’m delighted to announce that I’ll be extending my promotional deal with Queensberry. I believe with my management S-Jam, Queensberry, and BT Sport I’m in the right place to achieve my dreams and become a World Champion.”

Hall-Of-Fame Promoter Frank Warren said: “I am delighted Joe has agreed to a long-term contract renewal with us at Queensberry for the period of time where we are confident he will be crowned WBO world champion.

“He hasn’t put a foot – or a fist – wrong since teaming up with us and he is now getting the exposure and attention his boxing exploits deserve.

“We worked very hard in lobbying the WBO to recognize Joe as No.2 in the world rankings and the governing body will enforce the mandatory challenger to the winner of Joshua-Usyk in 2022.

“So there are exciting times ahead in the heavyweight division for Queensberry fighters, with Tyson Fury leading the way as WBC champion, Joe poised to challenge for the WBO title, and Daniel Dubois now WBA Interim champion.

“It means we will be all set for some massive fights and huge occasions across the rest of this year and next and Joe will play a big part in it all.”