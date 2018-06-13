Jason Cunningham vs. Paul Economides on June 16

Stefy Bull believes Jason Cunningham’s career could follow a similar path to another star in his stable, Josh Wale – as Cunningham heads into a title showdown at his hometown’s Doncaster Dome on June 16, live on Freesports (Freeview 95, Freesat 252, Sky 422, BT 95, Talk Talk 95).





Cunningham tops the bill against Paul Economides for the Wales-based fighter’s Central Area Super Bantamweight Title and Stefy is hoping that, if he comes through, then a tilt at Commonwealth Title honours could be on the cards.

Jason, a former ABA champion, has already previously won the Commonwealth crown at both bantamweight and featherweight, and would make history if he claimed the belt at a third different weight [super bantamweight].

With five losses on his 28-fight ledger, the 28-year-old’s career hasn’t been without its downs. Cunningham’s reverses have all come in good company though – including Jason Booth and Kal Yafai – and last time out, in February, he almost caused an upset against Jordan Gill. Touted as a future star, Gill had Cunningham down and looked to be cruising, but Jason stuck to the task, kept pressing, and almost stopped his man in the final tenth round.

Just like Barnsley’s Wale – who is also under Stefy’s tutelage – Bull is adamant that Cunningham still has a very bright, and title laden, future ahead. Josh, 26-9-2 (13), has also suffered losses to good fighters in his 12-year career to date, but is now the British Bantamweight ruler and due to defend his Lonsdale Belt for the third time soon.





“Because he got dropped twice against Gill, he was too cautious,” explained Stefy. “I was telling him from round seven he needed to push on and get him on the back foot because Gill was tiring. If it were a 12-round fight, Jason would have won. He really got to him and Jordan was out on his feet. The referee could easily have stopped the fight and if Jordan hadn’t been the home fighter then he would have. Jason battered him from pillar to post for the full three minutes! That’s gone now though and it’s all about what’s happening next.

“Jason and Josh are from a similar stock. They live in the gym, neither are drinkers, they live the life and are so dedicated. When you dedicate yourself to something and want it bad enough then I truly believe anything can happen. Jason, without a doubt, can win major titles, and I believe super-bantamweight will be his division.”

