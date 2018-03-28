Sam Sexton: I Must Beat Hughie Fury To Get A World Title Shot

Reigning British Heavyweight Champion Sam Sexton says he’ll beat Hughie Fury and target a World title shot against the winner of this weekend’s mega clash against Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker.





The Norwich hero is preparing for his showdown with Fury on Saturday 12th May at the Macron Stadium, Premier Suite, in Bolton exclusively live on Channel 5, but knows a stunning victory could secure a dream world title tilt.

Sexton, now into his 13th year as a professional, has won Southern Area and Commonwealth title honours and in his last fight finally secured the British title in his third attempt with an amazing win over Gary Cornish.

Achieving his dream of lifting the Lonsdale belt, Sexton now wants to cap his career with a World title opportunity and must beat Fury on his home patch to keep that alive.

“A world title chance is every boxer’s dream, that’s what we all aim for in this sport and that’s what I’m going for,” Said Sexton.





“It’s at the top of my agenda and what’s motivating me to beat Fury in his backyard on the 12th May,”

“I’ve been in this business for a long time and I know that this is now the moment for me, I need that win over Fury more than anything and then I’m in strong position to press my case,”

“I’ll be disappointed if I go my whole career without challenging for a World title, so I have to keep winning and crucially retain my title against Fury which will be a hard and tough fight.”

The 33-year-old thinks that Fury beat Parker last September when the New Zealander was handed the controversial decision in their WBO World title clash, but knows that Fury will be looking to make his own statement on his first fight back.





He added, “I thought that Hughie just nicked it against Parker, it was a tight one and a hard one to score, but I thought he should have got the nod at the end,”

“Fury will be out to prove himself and he desperately wants to get back in the World title frame so I’m fully aware that he’ll be looking to do a number on me and I’ll be ready for him,”

“Both our futures hinge on this fight and with so much on the line only one of us will go through and I’ve got to make sure that person is me.”

Sexton predicts that Joshua’s size and strength will power him to victory on Saturday night in Cardiff against Parker.

“I see an Anthony Joshua win,” Said Sexton.

“Parker’s a very tough fighter, but Joshua is just too big and strong for him, he’s a bulldozer and I think he’ll get to Parker in the middle rounds, six or seven,”

“If I was Parker I’d tell him to stick close to Joshua and keep the pressure and high work rate on him and not let him rest, he’ll also have to have a good defence and if he stands off him he’ll come unstuck.”

Fury Prepares For Sexton Clash With Bolton Wanderers

Hughie Fury kicked his training up a gear as he heads towards his showdown with British Champion Sam Sexton when he trained with the Bolton Wanderers FC squad today.

Fury challenges Sexton for his prized Lonsdale belt on Saturday 12th May at the Macron Stadium, Premier Suite, exclusively live on Channel 5, and in preparation for the big night, he joined first team players Will Buckley, Zach Clough, Andrew Taylor and Craig Noone at their Lostock training ground.

The 23-year-old was put through his paces alongside the players – who are hot off a 1-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend – under coach Kristian Aldred as he worked on speed and footwork drills.

It was then Fury’s turn to take the players on the hand pads and he put each player through a simple but effective exercise of punching up to ten and back down which got the players’ blood pumping.

He said, “I’m always looking for ways to improve or make my training different and interesting and when Bolton Wanderers offered some training with the team I said yes straightaway,”

“It’s great to get my legs going and I love to use my footwork in the ring so learning the new training drill today could improve my movement in the ring,”

“Boxing training is great for all round fitness and I’m sure the guys will benefit from a bit of extra hand pad training in their daily regime,”

“My training for Sexton will really kick in now. I’ve been working hard for the last few weeks’ already and it’s ready to move up a gear now.”

“I’m know Sexton is training hard down in Norwich and wants to keep hold of his British title so he’ll not let it go without a fight, but I’m taking that belt and moving forward.

Winger Noone added, “It’s been really enjoyable to meet Hughie today and put him through his paces a little bit. I’m a big boxing fan and I think it’s a great thing for Bolton Wanderers and Bolton Whites Hotel to be hosting such an exciting fight.

“It was fun to test our boxing abilities too and you can see just how much hard work Hughie puts into his preparation for his fights.

“We’ll all be right behind him come May though when he takes on Sam Sexton and wish him the best of luck!”