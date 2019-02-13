DeGale confident of beating Eubank Jr.

With little over a week until he steps between the ropes at The O2 to confront his bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr, Two-Time IBF World Champion James DeGale MBE today exhibited his lean and sculpted physique, hand speed and power-punching to a captivated audience at a packed media work out at Stonebridge ABC in Wembley.





Looking ripped and ready, DeGale moved with poise and grace around the ring, mixing it up with speed and power to make it clear to everyone present that he’s primed to do battle with his Brighton arch-rival on Saturday 23rd February, exclusively live in the U.K on ITV Box Office and in the U.S on Showtime, promoted by Premier Boxing Champions and Poxon Sports.

DeGale was put through his paces by his long-time trainer Jim McDonnell in front of the watching media and also former IBF World Middleweight Champion Darren Barker and Team DeGale member Paulie Malignaggi, the former WBA and IBF World Welterweight Champion.

He expressed some stern words of warning for Eubank Jr, “Come February 23rd the smile will be wiped off his face. He’s all show. If I’m honest, if his surname was Smith, you wouldn’t know who he was. He’s riding off his dad’s name. There are levels in boxing and I’m on a level above him. Come fight night, it’s going to be a schooling. Eubank Jr is gonna get schooled. I’ve dubbed this a ‘retirement’ fight. When he loses, he’s finished, he’s done. This will be his last fight.”





He added, “I’m so excited about this fight. I’ve been training for a long time and I’m feeling great, feeling focused and ready to do battle. The last couple of years, injury wise, have been very frustrating for me. But now I can honestly say that I’m feeling great. I’m going to put in a fantastic performance against Chris. Come February 23rd it’s going to be a fantastic night and a fantastic victory for me.”

DeGale even found time to surprise his mum Diane with a bouquet of Valentine’s Day flowers before posing for photographers who captured his relaxed determination as fight night approaches.

Commenting on fighting in London again, DeGale added, “I’m a London boy through and through. I was raised in Harlesden and I’m proud of my city, proud of where I’m from. So, it will be good to go back to The O2 and put on a fantastic performance for the fans. I can’t wait.”

A Storm Is Coming is headlined by the long awaited domestic blockbuster showdown between James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr for the Vacant IBO World Super-Middleweight Championship; Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion Joe Joyce defends his title against Challenger and Former WBC World Champion Bermane Stiverne; Former IBF World Featherweight Champion Lee Selby returns to action and takes on Omar Douglas; The British Heavyweight Title Eliminator between Andre Sterling and Ricky Summers. Plus an action packed undercard featuring super-featherweight Anthony Cacacae; welterweight Chris Kongo; light-heavyweight Seb Eubank and the pro-debut of cruiserweight Chez Nihell.

VIDEO