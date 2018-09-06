Wood Eyeing Titles For Danny Wright This Season

Steve Wood, manager of Danny Wright, believes the unbeaten light-welterweight will have a major impact on the domestic title scene with just a couple more victories under his belt.





Wright is currently 9-0 (4), as he heads into a September 15th outing at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse against Hungary’s Zoltan Szabo, 25-12 (11), which will be streamed live on vipboxing.tv. And Wood, who has guided countless fighters to title successes – most recently, Commonwealth Featherweight Champion, Ryan Doyle – is convinced the Failsworth fighter will add more titles to the VIP Promotions’ ‘Hall of Fame’.

“Danny has been pro for a couple of years and breezed his apprenticeship,” said Wood from his VIP Promotions’ Astley base. “We’ll be stepping him up this season though and I’m sure he’ll rise to the challenge and put in some big performances. He’s in against Szabo for this first show, who should provide a solid test, because he has a lot of experience and can punch a bit himself.

“Danny has already impressed people in the game and been signed to a promotional contract by Frank Warren. We’ll be keeping him busy though, and I’m looking forward to seeing him perform at the Victoria Warehouse. It’s a good card to kick off the new season and is topped by Salford’s Marc Leach in what should be a cracking English Title fight eliminator against Louis Norman.”

Wright – a decorated England international who was both a junior and senior ABA champ – says he is hoping to face a real test this year, before gate-crashing the domestic rankings. The 22-year-old acknowledges the UK light-welterweight division is thriving, but believes the Commonwealth and English Titles are already within his capabilities.





“I’m happy to be steered by my team, but I’d love to get the English Title,” said the full-time fighter. “I’m feeling confident this season will bring a title. It’s just about taking opportunities as they come.

“Light-welter is very competitive at domestic level. You’ve got Sam Maxwell coming from the GB Squad who is at a similar stage of his career to me. Above that you’ve got Jack Catterall, Ohara Davies, Josh Taylor – so there’s a lot of talent at the weight. I’m young still and have got plenty of time to get to that level and into the mix.

“I don’t think I’m far off the likes of [Commonwealth Champion] Glenn Foot or Sam O’Maison [English Champion] though. I just need a few testing fights because I’ve not been in one as a pro. I’ve been walking through everyone put in front of me, and not even dropped a round yet. So, I just need to come though a good test and then I think I could fight either of them, and I’m confident I’d beat them.

“I’m over the moon to be with a big promoter like Frank Warren. I’ll just take every opportunity, hopefully get the right fights at the right times and keep impressing, because that’s what it’s all about. I want to start getting the big fights and get up the rankings, and I’m really looking forward to starting this season at the Victoria Warehouse.”





VIP Promotions presents Salford’s Marc Leach against Leicestershire’s Louis Norman in an English Bantamweight Title eliminator on September 15 at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse.

Appearing on the undercard will be Stretford’s Bradley Rea; Failsworth’s Danny Wright; Beswick’s Kane Gardner; Wigan’s James Moorcroft, Andrew Fleming and Casey Connelly; Leigh’s Adam Ridge; Blackpool’s Jamie Mitchell; Moston’s Lyndon Arthur; Bolton’s Muhammad Ali, and Ashton under Lyne’s Charlie Schofield.

Ticket info are priced at £35 (General), £60 (Ringside), and £60 (VIP Booth) – please call 01942 874 241 or visit vipboxing.tv.

