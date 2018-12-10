Frampton vs Warrington Live And Exclusive On BT Sport Box Office

The Manchester Arena will play host to Josh Warrington’s first defence of the IBF World Featherweight Championship on 22nd December, when the Yorkshireman goes toe-to-toe with former two-weight World Champion Carl Frampton. Watch all the action from this domestic showdown, as well as an exciting undercard boasting a wealth of world-class, home-grown talent, including Nathan Gorman, Michael Conlan and Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy in his first professional fight, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office from 18.00 with Warrington v Frampton entering the ring at 22.00.





Having narrowly lost his Super WBA World Featherweight title to Léo Santa Cruz at the start of 2017, Frampton responded well by winning the interim WBO World Featherweight Championship earlier this year. Now the Jackal will be looking to hand Warrington the first defeat of his career and take a fourth world championship back to Northern Ireland.

The Leeds Warrior overcame Lee Selby in May to claim the IBF World Featherweight title and will be looking to maintain his unbeaten record. That bout was a contender for ‘fight of the year’, and many are predicting another fascinating match-up at the Manchester Arena later this month.

Warrington v Frampton’s fight night will cost just £19.95 and can be watched through BT Sport Box Office on BT TV, Virgin TV, Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App:

· BT TV, BT Sport on Sky or Sky customers who have previously watched BT Sport Box Office can pay using their remote control.

· Sky customers new to BT Sport Box Office can register and pay online at www.bt.com/sportboxoffice.

· Virgin TV customers should visit the On Demand section and choose Live Events.

· Customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase BT Sport Box Office with Eir Sport.

· Anyone who wishes to watch the fight online should visit www.bt.com/sportboxoffice and follow instructions to subscribe and watch on the web or on the BT Sport Box Office app, and customers can watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

· EE customers watching online or via the App can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill

CARL FRAMPTON SUSPECTS there is an underbelly of arrogance that is beginning to show in the words of his forthcoming opponent Josh Warrington, who he challenges for the IBF world featherweight title at the Manchester Arena on December 22, but counters by pointing out that he has fought in as many world title fights as the champion has victories via KO.

Northern Ireland’s national treasure is concluding his preparations for the BT Box Office showdown in Manchester with his trainer Jamie Moore and insists his own attitude towards opponents remains unchanged despite the gruelling effects of the business end of camp.

However, he believes the same cannot be said for Warrington, who he considers to be showing his true colours with comments regarding how the blockbuster collision will play out.

“I think I am a pretty laid back person and I don’t necessarily have a dislike for Josh Warrington,” Frampton told the launch edition of The Boxing Podcast. “But, I think there is something bubbling beneath the surface and he is a bit more arrogant than he lets on.

“It is just a few things that I have seen recently and it is starting to seep out. Maybe he is getting a wee bit carried away with this world title and fair play to him because he is a world champion and he is entitled to be proud of that.

“He is getting a bit too carried away though and I think there is a bit of arrogance in there somewhere that he is trying his best to keep away from the public.

“It is just a few wee things that he’s said. He’s said he’s going to knock me out and he doesn’t need to say that.

“It is a bit of an outrageous comment coming from a guy whose had as many knockout wins (six) as I’ve had world title fights. I don’t think he needed to say that.

“Also just a few little things that he’s said and done. I feel there is arrogance bubbling under the surface.”

Frampton added that the obvious edge that accompanied the build-up to Warrington’s world title win over Lee Selby in May might well come to the fore again this time around.

“Potentially, but I’ll just do what I’ve always done and I’ll respect opponents if I’m respected. I take it all with a pinch of salt and carry on thinking about myself and my own performance.

“I don’t get to caught up in it all, but we’ll see, as it gets closer and he gets a bit more on edge he may say a few things that aren’t that savoury. It doesn’t bother me.”

IBF world featherweight champion Josh Warrington takes on former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton at the Manchester Arena on December 22nd live on BT Sport Box Office. Mark Heffron and Liam Williams contest the vacant British middleweight title and Belfast’s blue chip featherweight prospect Michael Conlan (9-0) takes on former commonwealth champion Jason Cunningham (24-5). In a step up, Nathan Gorman puts his undefeated record and WBC International Silver Heavyweight Title on the line against former World Title challenger Alex Leapai, while Martin Murray defends his WBC Silver middleweight title against Hassan N’Dam. Tyson Fury’s younger brother Tommy Fury also makes his professional debut.

Elsewhere on the bill. World flyweight title challenger Paddy Barnes (5-1) and unbeaten Light Heavyweight contender Steven Ward (9-0) return to action. Manchester’s 12-0 Light Heavyweight Lyndon Arthur and 7-0 Darlington middleweight Troy Williamson also return.

Tickets are priced at £50 Upper Tier, £80 Tier, £100 Tier, £150 Tier, £200 Floor/Tier, £300 Floor, £400 Floor, £600 Inner Ring VIP Hospitality and are available.

Tickets available via Manchester Arena.