Dubois vs Gorman- Hatton Warns Dubois: You’re Getting Knocked Out

RICKY HATTON believes that Daniel Dubois will be seeing stars when he collides with bitter rival Nathan Gorman.





The pair clash for the vacant British heavyweight title at The O2, London on Saturday July 13 in one of the most significant domestic title fights in recent years.

Dubois (11-0, 10 KOs) has the big punching reputation, while Nantwich’s Gorman (16-0, 11 KOs) is known for his skills.

But Hatton who trains Gorman believes the Londoner will be the on the receiving end of big shots when they clash, live on BT Sport.





British ring legend, Ricky said: “I say it the way it is because it’s what I believe. You will always get honesty from Ricky Hatton.

“I believe I have got the best man and he wins by knockout. If you know Ricky Hatton I don’t do BS.”

Gorman, 22, has been taken the distance by Kamil Sokolowski, Razvan Cojanu and Kevin Johnson which suggests that putting Dubois out for the count is tougher than expected.

Former two-weight world champion Hatton said: “We are looking at six or seven different sparring partners just to do a couple of rounds apiece – one in and one out after every round.

“That will keep them fresh. They will be told to jump all over Nathan and he will be making them miss and pay.

“Nathan needs to hit Daniel with something significant to get respect from him and stop him in his tracks.

“Little arm shot ticklers are not gonna work against Daniel. We have a game plan and think it will work on the night.”

BRITISH boxing idols Tyson Fury and George Groves are in disagreement over the sensational heavyweight showdown between the division’s leading prospects Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman.

The vacant British heavyweight title will be on the line when Dubois (11-0, 10 KOs and Gorman (16-0, 11 KOs) clash at The O2, London on Saturday July 13, live on BT Sport.

Lineal world heavyweight champion Fury is firmly in the camp of his cousin Gorman and has been helping him in early stages of training.

The pair have been sparring at the gym of Ricky Hatton who trains the hopeful and Fury has been on hand to give advice.

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Groves is sold on Dubois and believes he has the potential to become a boxing great.

Fury who is preparing to fight Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas on June 15 dismissed the claims of Groves.

He is confident Gorman will triumph and roared in a recent training session: “Daniel Dubois, he’s coming!”

Gorman confirmed “Tyson is backing me one hundred per cent. He fully believes I have the ingredients to beat Daniel. It’s good to be around him, it’s fantastic to have him in the gym.”

Groves first spotted KO artist Dubois several years ago when he trained at his old amateur club.

He said: “I remember seeing Daniel Dubois in Dale Youth amateur gym. I look back and think; ’Why didn’t I go back in time and sign him’?

“He has so much more to develop and learn. He can become the best if not the best in the heavyweight division.

“He hasn’t put a foot wrong, but there is something about him and it’s a good thing –

It is like having a young junior who still looks boyish and you know what a handful he’ll be when he gets his man strength. It’s the case with Daniel.

“Dubois has phenomenal punch power, but I feel like the nitty gritty boxing skills and know-how will come with experience.

Recently retired Groves told the 5 Live Boxing Podcast with Costello & Bunce that the battle has Fight of the Year potential, adding: “I am happy for this fight because they are young enough for the loser to rebuild.

“It’s a good fight for both of them and the winner will go onto something else. They are both willing to put it on the line and it’s a real fight.

“It is fascinating that they know each other so well and it’s good for them to be in a real fight.”

