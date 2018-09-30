Birthday boy Nick Webb defeats Dorian Darch

Welshman Dorian Darch first victim for Nick Webb since Dave Allen defeat





Heavyweight Nick Webb (13-1) returned to action on September 29 at Bracknell Leisure Centre with a second-round knockout of Welsh dangerman Dorian Darch (12-8-1), just six days after his 31st birthday.

Webb was hurting Darch, 34 from Aberdare, from the opening bell with heavy shots to the head and finished him off in the second segment with a left hook to the body.

The fight took place on a stacked Siesta Boxing event, titled ‘Bracknell Boxing Carnival’, and was the first step of a planned rebuild process following his sole career defeat to Dave Allen (13-4-2) at the O2 Arena last August, a journey he hopes will eventually lead to a rematch with his only pro conqueror.

Former national amateur finalist Webb saw his previously perfect record shattered by Allen when an overhand right landed flush on his temple in the third round of their British heavyweight title eliminator, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Webb had been comfortably winning the contest before the pivotal punch.





The Surrey star aims to squeeze in another two ‘learning’ fights this year before stepping back up to title contention again.

Boudersa, Ducar & Betancourt Crowned New WBF Champions

Three new quality World Boxing Federation (WBF) Champions were crowned on Saturday night, September 29, as a big WBF double-header was staged in Lille, France, and one WBF title fight headlined a show in Sonora, Mexico.

At the Palais St. Sauveur in Lille, local star Licia Boudersa moved up from Featherweight, where she held the European crown, to claim the vacant WBF Womens World Super Featherweight title after a dominant performance against Germany-based Bosnian Hasna Tukic.





Outclassing her opponent in every way, Boudersa knocked Tukic down with a barrage in round four and again in the seventh, making referee Smail Alitouche stop the onslaught. Official time of stoppage was 1:52 of round seven.

The new WBF World Super Featherweight Champion, still only twenty-six years old, improved her professional record to 13-1-2 (3). Hasna Tukic (23), who lost a decision in a challenge of WBF World Lightweight Champion Nicole Wesner last year, falls to 10-8 (9).

In the co-featured bout, Vasil Ducar from the Czech Republic shocked local man Samuel Kadje by scoring a tenth round stoppage, only eight seconds from the final bell, to win the vacant WBF Intercontinental Cruiserweight title in a high class battle of unbeatens.

Kadje, who forced the action while Ducar effectively countered, appeared enroute to a decision victory, but completely ran out of gas in the final round and was stopped when Ducar took advantage, forcing referee Christophe Hembert to wave it off by landing a flurry of unanswered punches.

At the time of the stoppage (2:52), Vasil Ducar, now 7-0-1 (6), was behind on all three scorecards by 84-87, 85-87 and 83-88. 28-year-old Samuel Kadje lost for the first time in the paid code, and sees is ledger dip to 12-1 (10). Promoter was Boxing Club Lille.

In Sonora, Mexico, Victor Betancourt won the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) Mexican Super Featherweight title when he beat Saul “Temible” Banos in the headliner of a show promoted by Rodrigo Escobar and his ER Promotions.

It was a competitive and entertaining fight, but Betancourt was the sharper and more active man, and after ten rounds he was deservedly declared the winner by unanimous decision. Banos put up a good effort, but he was always one step behind his foe.

Judges Jacinto Arambula, Antonio Lizaraga and Ray Armendariz scored the fight 98-94, 98-92 and 100-90 respectively. Betancourt is now 25-2 (12), Banos 14-10-2 (7).