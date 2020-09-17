Bilal Fawaz inks with MTK Global

MTK Global is proud to announce the signing of true fighter and inspiring boxer Bilal Fawaz ahead of his plans to turn professional.

Fawaz has overcome incredible adversity in his life, beginning when he was born in Nigeria in 1988 to a Lebanese father and Beninese mother. Being born in Nigeria does not automatically result in citizenship.

He never knew his father, and had to undergo a troublesome upbringing with his abusive mother. It led to him being illegally trafficked as a 14-year-old into the UK from Nigeria, and placed into modern slavery.

After managing to escape from the building he was being kept, Fawaz was placed into care. At the age of 18, no longer the responsibility of the care system, he had to apply for an extension to remain in the country to give him the ability to work, but it was refused.

Despite the refusal, he was unable to be deported due to having no passport, along with the Nigerian and Lebanese embassies both stating that Fawaz is not Nigerian nor Lebanese. His father did not declare him as one of his sons before he died, making him stateless and the legal battle continued for many years.

To try and deal with his cruel setbacks, Fawaz began boxing in 2012 while in care. He took to it like a natural, and aged 24 he remarkably won the National Amateur Championships, whilst also becoming an England international.

Despite his fantastic success in boxing and support from some of the sport’s leading figures, the home office continued to refuse his work permit, preventing him from earning money or claiming benefits.

With no money to survive, Fawaz lost his home and was forced to sleep on the streets. Two wrongful arrests then occurred in December 2017 and May 2019, where he was taken to Immigration Removal Centres before later being released.

After a traumatic period, Fawaz was finally given a 30 month right to stay in the UK in June 2020. His remarkable story means he is already a champion outside of the ring, and he now has big ambitions inside the ring after teaming with MTK Global.

Fawaz said: “Any boundaries I have, is because I set them. If I don’t fight for myself here and now, when and who is going to fight for me. MTK Global has given me the chance, and now I’ll show the world how much fire I have burning inside of me.

“I know my goals cannot be achieved without pain and discipline, so I don’t stop when I feel pain, I understand it, conquer it and only then do we become best friends.

“It is true I am living proof of the fact it is the children that the world almost breaks, who grow up to save it, conquer it & becomes champions in life. I never had a mother nor father, but I had the best education and teacher, and that was life. I have been patiently waiting, so thank you MTK Global.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “We at MTK Global are delighted to be working with Bilal. His resilience and determination to overcome adversity is a real inspiration to all, and we vow to give him the opportunities that he deserves in this sport.

“This is the first step of many in his professional boxing career, and I’m looking forward to seeing him show the world his skills.”

Further news on the next steps for Fawaz after signing with MTK Global will be announced in due course.

STAR BOXING WELCOMES UNDEFEATED BRAZLIAN SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT MICHEL “BABU” DA SILVA

OE DEGUARDIA’S STAR BOXING continues adding talent to its roster, this time in the form of undefeated Brazilian, super bantamweight, MICHEL “BABU” DA SILVA (13-0 12KO’s). Da Silva has no issue bringing the pain as he is currently riding a ten-fight knockout streak.

With all 13 of his fights taking place in his native Brazil, signing with Hall of Fame Promoter, Joe DeGuardia, Da Silva hopes to make a splash in the United States in the near future.

The 122 lb slugger began his boxing career at the age of 12, aspiring to be like his father, Aluisio Da Silva, who was a former boxer. At 15, Da Silva had his first amateur bout, and shortly thereafter participated in the World Championship in Liverpool England with the Brazilian boxing team. Finishing with 52 wins in 59 amateur fights, Da Silva turned to the professional ranks at the age of just 18.

Da Silva had this to say about signing with Star Boxing, “I want to thank Star Boxing for the amazing opportunity! I will work hard to achieve my biggest dream of becoming a World Champion! You can bet that that the world will witness me in some amazing fights!”

“On behalf of Michel Da Silva and the whole Team, I want to thank Star Boxing for the opportunity given,” said Da Silva’s manager, MARCEL TSHIYOYO. “I really do believe in Michel and I know he will reach his dreams of becoming world champion! We are ready to seize the opportunity!”

Star Boxing CEO, JOE DEGUARDIA, believes that “Michel has a fan friendly come forward style with immense power, especially in the super bantamweight division. We are looking forward to working with him.”