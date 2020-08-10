Felix Cash vs. Jason Welborn fight week schedule or Aug.15

Ahead of Week 3 of Matchroom Fight Camp on Friday, August 14 topped by the Commonwealth Middleweight Title clash between Felix Cash and Jason Welborn, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US, all media and fans are invited to watch the below the schedule of content leading up to the big night.

MONDAY AUGUST 10

10.00 am – Eddie Hearn Instagram Live Q&A (Eddie Hearn’s Instagram)

Promoter Eddie Hearn goes live on Instagram to answer your questions following the historic all-British World Title showdown between Natasha Jonas and Terri Harper last Friday, with a look ahead to this week’s action.

12.00 pm Perfect Timing: Nav Mansouri (Matchroom YouTube channel)

Matchroom visit Rotherham’s Nav Mansouri in camp ahead of his WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight Title clash with Northampton’s Kieron Conway.

5.00 pm The Golden Chance: Eric Donovan (Matchroom YouTube channel)

Matchroom visit Ireland’s Eric Donovan in camp ahead of his IBF Intercontinental Super-Featherweight Title showdown with Manchester’s Zelfa Barrett.

8.00 pm The Headline Act: Felix Cash (Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel)

Matchroom visits Commonwealth Middleweight Champion Felix Cash in camp ahead of his latest defense against former World Title challenger Jason Welborn.

TUESDAY AUGUST 11

9.00 am Fighter Arrivals Behind The Scenes ep1 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage of the fighters and their teams arriving at the official fighter hotel ‘bio bubble’.

10.00 am – 4.00 pm Fighter Media Day Coverage

Fighters take part in media obligations. All media will have the opportunity to speak with Week 3 fighters via Zoom conference calls. A timetable will be sent out ahead of the calls.

1.00 pm Making A Statement: Shannon Courtenay (Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel)

Matchroom visit popular Watford Super-Bantamweight prospect Shannon Courtenay in camp ahead of the biggest test of her professional career against Rachel Ball.

8.00 pm Hearn and Bellew: Talk The Talk (Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel)

Promoter Eddie Hearn and former WBC Cruiserweight World Champion discuss all things Fight Camp Week 3 in a special episode of Hearn and Bellew: Talk The Talk.

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 12

9.00 am Media Day Recap Behind The Scenes ep2 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage as fighters undertake their media obligations.

1.00 pm Cash vs. Welborn + undercard press conferences (Matchroom Boxing YouTube and Facebook)

Presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker bring you all of the action from the official press conferences chaired by promoter Eddie Hearn.

7.00 pm Fight Night Reload (Sky Sports)

Sit back and watch all of the action from Week 2 of Matchroom Fight Camp as Terri Harper retained her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight World Titles with a thrilling split decision draw against Natasha Jonas.

7.30 pm Katie Taylor: All Action, 10 days to go (Sky Sports)

Ahead of her huge Undisputed Lightweight World Title rematch with Belgium’s Delfine Persoon, take a look back at the extraordinary career of Irish fight legend Katie Taylor.

THURSDAY AUGUST 13

9.00 am Press Conference Recap Behind The Scenes ep3 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage from the official press conferences.

1.00 pm Live Weigh-in (Matchroom YouTube and Facebook)

Join presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker as all fighters hit the scales from 1.00 pm.

5.00 pm Exclusive Fight Camp Competition (Matchroom Boxing Twitter)

Fans get the chance to win a special price courtesy of Matchroom Boxing.

8.00 pm Bubble Trouble ep3 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel)

Promoter Eddie Hearn is joined by special guests as he presents Bubble Trouble ep3.

FRIDAY AUGUST 14

9.00 am Weigh-in Recap Being The Scenes ep4 (Matchroom Boxing YouTube)

Watch exclusive behind the scenes footage from the official weigh-in.

1.00 pm Fight Camp Diaries (Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel)

Welcome to the Fight Camp Diaries! We built a Big Brother-esque place for fighters, trainers, staff to come and leave their thoughts during fight week – Enjoy!

4.00 pm Before The Bell (Matchroom Boxing YouTube and Facebook)

Presenters Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker are joined by special guests from Matchroom HQ as the build-up continues towards the opening bell.

7.00 pm Fight Night (Sky Sports and DAZN)

Watch all of the action from Matchroom HQ in Brentwood, Essex, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.