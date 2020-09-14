Zoravor Petrosyan remains undefeated, Eric Puente defeats Norambuena

Undefeated Ukrainian super lightweight prospect Zoravor Petrosyan improved his pro record to 8-0 (4 KOs) last Saturday night in Russia, stopping out-classed Eubenii Vazem in the fourth round in Ekaterinburg.

Petrosyan, who is managed by Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker, has won the first three rounds on each of the three judges’ scorecards, 30-27. The 22-year-old Petrosyan, fighting out of Kiev, was outweighed by 7 ¼ pounds against late replacement Vazem (9-12, 4 KOs), who had even more of a weight advantage when they fought as opposed their 7 ¼ lbs. difference at the weigh in.

“I’m very proud of my fighter,” Roach said. “His opponent fell out and he was matched against an opponent who fights two weight classes higher than Zoravor. He did very well and displayed some great boxing skills. He adapted well to the size differential and broke him down. It’s a big win for Team Petroysan.”

Petrosyan was a multi-national champion who captured a bronze medal at the 2016 World Youth Under-19 Championships.

Fighter Locker’s growing stable of gifted boxers includes a talented Ukrainian trio comprised of North American Boxing Association (NABA) super welterweight title holder Stanyslav Skofokhod (19-2, 16 KOs), and word-rated welterweight Karen Chukhadzhian (16-1, 7 KOs). Other Fighter Locker stablemates include Salem, MA welterweight Juan Carlos “Merengue” Abreu (23-5-1, 21 KOs), the former IBF Youth World super lightweight champion; Lynn, MA super welterweight Khiry Todd (10-1, 8 KOs), Dorchester, MA welterweight Gabriel Duluc (15-3, 4 KOs), Troy, NY super lightweight RayJay Bermudez (9-0, 6 KOs), Toronto, Canada welterweight Jeff “The Trouble 1” Tabrizi (8-3, 7 KOs), West Haven, CT super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (16-3-2, 5 KOs), super featherweight Jesus Vasquez, Jr. (6-0, 2 KOs), super middleweight “The Amazing” Shawn McCalman (4-0, 2 KOs) plus Irish National champion Paul Ryan, who will fight as a welterweight in the pro ranks, and U.S. Army super bantamweight Daniel Bailey, Jr., who will making their pro debuts.

Eric Puente Remains Undefeated with Unanimous Decision over Luis Norambuena in Las Vegas

NEW YORK (Sept 14, 2020) – Split-T Management lightweight Eric Puente remained undefeated by winning a four round unanimous decision over tough veteran Luis Norambuena on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Puente boxed well and used his jab to set up good shots, which included several hard uppercuts and lefts to the body on the hard charging Norambuena. Puente kept Norambuena at bay, and came home with the victory.

Puente, 137.7 lbs of San Diego, California won by scores of 40-36 twice and 39-37 and is now 4-0. Norambuena, 135.6 lbs of Talca, Chile is 4-6-1. Puente was the 9th undefeated foe for Norambuena in his 11 bout career.

“I am so happy that I was able to go out there, and get the chance to show the world what I can do,” said the 21 year-old Puente. “I put a lot of work in. I want to give a big thanks to ESPN, Top Rank and Split-T Management for the opportunity. I can’t wait to come back again soon.”

Puente is promoted by Top Rank.