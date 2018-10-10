Zolani Tete vs. Mikhail Aloyan and Ruslan Fayfer vs. Andrew Tabiti on Oct.13

Comosa AG is delighted to bring a spectacular doubleheader to Russia: the Ali Trophy Bantamweight Quarter-Final and WBO World Championship between Zolani Tete and Mikhail Aloyan and the Cruiserweight Quarter-Final between Ruslan Fayfer and Andrew Tabiti.





All four fighters performed their media workouts today ahead of their quarter-finals that will take place at the Ekaterinburg Expo in Ekaterinburg this Saturday (photos below).

Russia’s Aloyan (4-0) begins a tough quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy against South Africa’s WBO World Champion Zolani Tete (27-3, 21 KOs).

“I have watched Tete’s fights, but I do not want to let him distract me too much. I’d better concentrate on my own goals,” said Aloyan. “I know it’s only my fifth fight as a professional, but I have huge experience as an amateur and that helps me a lot. It’s a big opportunity to fight in the WBSS, and my goal is to win the trophy.”

The cruiserweight bracket was revealed in August by tournament organiser Comosa and threw up a match-up of unbeaten fighters with America’s Andrew Tabiti (16-0, 13 KOs) taking on Russian Ruslan Fayfer (23-0, 16 KOs) in the Season II cruiserweight opener.





“Tabiti has no loses, he has good footwork and defense, he has a lot of experience,” said Fayfer of the Floyd Mayweather Snr trained boxer.

“But we have our plan and we are working to realise it in the ring. I don’t pay attention to his KO statistics.”

“My goal is to make sure Season II of the WBSS will be as awesome as the first in the cruiserweight edition, and I want to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy!”

Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:





1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Naoya Inoue (Japan) beat Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – KO 1:10 of the first round

WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship

&

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) beat Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – UD 115-113 (x3)

WBA Super-Lightweight Championship

2. October 13th, Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs Mikhail Aloyan (Russia)

WBO Bantamweight World Championship

&

Andrew Tabiti (USA) vs Ruslan Fayfer (Russia)

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)

IBF Bantamweight Championship

&

Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland).

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com

4. October 27th, U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)

WBC Super-Lightweight Diamond Title

&

Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs Anthony Yigit (Sweden)

IBF Super-Lightweight Championship

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com

5. November 3rd, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)

WBA ‘Unified’ Bantamweight Championship & WBC Bantamweight Diamond Title

&

Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)

WBC Super-Lightweight Silver Title

TICKETS: From £35 (plus fees) here: thessehydro.com

6. November 10th, UIC Pavilion in Chicago, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Mikaelian

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

&

Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final

TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com (On sale: Mon 1 Oct)

