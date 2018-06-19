Zoirov plots leap from Olympic champ to pro glory

Olympic champion Shakhobidin Zoirov is keen to get started on translating his amateur success to the professional ranks after signing with MTK Global.





The Uzbek was a standout name in a haul of elite signings that included his compatriot Hurshid Tojibaev and Kazakh stars Sultan Zaurbek and Azhbenov Nurtas.

Zoirov, who claimed the flyweight gold medal at Rio 2016, said: “I know boxing isn’t an easy sport but I always had the target of being professional. No matter how hard the road was, I was always going to make it.

“The goal is simple – I want to have a world title. I’m getting there as soon as possible. I’m not sure which weight division it’ll be in but I’ll decide that with my managers and coach.

“I will reach my goal step by step and do whatever it takes to be a world champion.





“I’m delighted to be working with MTK Global. I learned of them through my brother Hurshid Tojibaev. I’ve been watching their work and I like what they do.

“MTK Global is a relatively new company and are doing new things. I’m happy to be working them and together, we can create a new epoch.”

