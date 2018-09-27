Zhora Hamazaryan meets Thomas Mattice on Friday

Lightweight Zhora Hamazaryan wants to show the world that he is indeed better then undefeated Thomas Mattice when they meet in the rematch of their controversial July 21st bout, this Friday night in the co-feature bout of a ShoBox: The New Generation card from Pechanga Resort Casino, and live on SHOWTIME® (10 PM ET/PT).







Hamazaryan (9-1, 6 KOs) was on the wrong end of what most people thought was a very controversial decision on that July night in Sloan, Iowa. The native of Armenia has been in Los Angeles, training very hard for the rematch.

“Everything is perfect. My camp has been great, and I am just ready for Friday night,” said Hamazaryan.

Hamazaryan has been able to block out the first fight, and he believes that what happened in the ring has no bearing on what will happen on Friday.

“It is a totally new fight for me. I am taking this more seriously because this is a rematch. I did not lose the last fight, so it doesn’t make any difference to me. It will not change my game plan.”







The 22 year-old Hamazaryan feels the experience he gained in the first fight will be beneficial to him for even a more dominant performance.

“I feel like I am a champion. I will do great again, and perform even better. I took this fight to prove that I am better then him. I showed that in the previous fight, and now nothing can stop me.”

The decision was chastised throughout the boxing world, and even called the one of the worst decisions seen in ShoBox expert analyst Steve Farhood’s 40-year boxing career. Hamazaryan will not let the judges decide his fate in the rematch.

“Everyone was disappointed by decision because they saw clearly that I won. It was disappointing for the fans, but It did not break me. This time it won’t be a decision. I am going to do what I am good at. I will win this anyway, whether it’s a decision or knockout. Either way it’s going to be a beat down. Hopefully this will be the right the decision. I just hope everything will be fair, and I am coming for a win.”







Hamazaryan is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing