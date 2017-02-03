Zeuge vs Ekpo confirmed for March 25 in Potsdam, Germany

Tyron Zeuge (19-0-1, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA World Super Middleweight title against Isaac Ekpo (31-2, 24 KOs) on March 25 at the MBS Arena in Potsdam, Germany.

The undefeated 24 year-old claimed the coveted WBA strap with a stunning twelfth-round knockout victory over Giovanni De Carolis at the MBS Arena in November, and now returns to Potsdam for his maiden defence.





He will face his mandatory challenger Ekpo, the Don King promoted Nigerian, who is known as the ‘Grenade’ due to his devastating punching power.

‘’I’ve been in the gym preparing for this fight since December,’’ said Zeuge, who is trained by former two-time World Champion Juergen Braehmer.

‘’I’m already in great shape and I will be ready for my first title defence. On March 25, I will defuse the ‘Grenade’. The only thing exploding will be my fists on Ekpo’s chin!’’

The challenger, who holds a 73% knockout ratio and has stopped his last seven opponents, has issued some words of warning for the young champion.

“I will cause a big bang with my fists that Zeuge will not recognise until the referee reaches the count of ten and crowns me being the new champion,” he says.

A sentiment shared with the 34 year-old’s legendary promoter Don King.

‘’Zeuge can prepare a plan A, B and C but he is not going to figure out the combination to defuse my KO grenade. After the dust has settled, there will be a new World Champion and his name is Isaac Ekpo,” said King.

Zeuge’s promoter Kalle Sauerland says his fighter should be prepared for intimidation tactics from King as well as his physical battle with Ekpo.

‘’Since becoming champion, Tyron has gone from the hunter to the hunted. He will face a tough test in his first defence,” says Sauerland. ‘’Against Ekpo, he must not only be prepared for the physical hardships of a twelve round title fight, but also, for Don King’s psychological warfare, which can not be underestimated.’’

Tickets for the WBA World Super Middleweight Championship contest between Tyron Zeuge and Isaac Ekpo on March 25 at the MBS Arena will be available online via www.eventim.de or by calling the ticket hotline on 01806-570044.