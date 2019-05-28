Zaurbek & Ormond ready to shine in Cardiff on Saturday’s #MTKFightNight – live on ESPN+

Kazakh sensation Sultan Zaurbek is back in Wales and eager to showcase his talent having previously been denied the chance by a no-show opponent.





The endlessly-talented Shymkent star has cruised to 6-0, 4 KOs since turning professional with MTK Global and having lit up arenas in London, Dubai and Monte Carlo, now heads to Cardiff to star on Saturday’s #MTKFightNight – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

Zaurbek said: “This is going to be my second visit to Wales and this time I will get to fight!

“My first visit to Vale Sports arena in Cardiff was on the night of my friend Nurtas Azhbenov’s fight night on the undercard of Akeem Ennis Brown’s IBF European super-lightweight title defence against Bilal Rehman.





“I was supposed to fight that night as well but my opponent did not show up. I remember the great atmosphere and boxing fans in Cardiff. It was an overwhelming experience.

“I have been travelling a bit and I enjoy visiting different parts of the UK and the world.

“My goal is to make boxing history and for people to remember my name, to become a world champion one day and be known for having an individual skill style of technical boxing.”

Topping the bill in Wales is Jay Harris’ hotly-anticipated EBU flyweight title showdown with recent world title challenger Angel Moreno, with two further title fights in Craig Evans vs. Stephen Ormond (WBO European lightweight title) and Kieran Gething vs. Craig Woodruff (Welsh super-lightweight title).

Also joining Zaurbek on a busy bill is fearsome compatriot Zhankosh Turarov (22-0, 15 KOs), who returns from more than 18 months out with expectations high.

Ormond targets title revenge in Cardiff on ESPN+

Stephen Ormond is determined to gain revenge over Craig Evans and regain the WBO European lightweight title on Saturday night.

‘The Rock’ (27-5, 13 KOs) heads for the Cardiff #MTKFightNight at Vale Sports Arena looking to reverse a 2017 defeat to Welshman Evans – this time live on ESPN+.

With a grand stage set that will include the Champions League final being broadcast on a big screen, the Dublin visitor feels better placed than ever to launch on an assault on the top names in the division.

Ormond said: “It’ll be nice to gain revenge on his turf. I’m expecting a very tough fight again but I’m confident.

“Victory can lead to even bigger and better things because it would put me high up in the rankings and in line to challenge big names.

“I wasn’t expecting this fight but as soon as it came up, it got me excited so hopefully we can put on a good show for the fans in the arena and tuning in around the world.

“It’s such a great platform to fight on and MTK Global just keeps producing the goods. It’s big deals after big deals.

“My body is feeling great. I look back on this camp and it was very hard but also very enjoyable.”