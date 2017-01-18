Zach Parker Faces Pryce

Derby super middleweight, Zach Parker, faces his toughest test to date this weekend when he takes on former Commonwealth Kingpin, Bradley Pryce.

The undefeated 22 year-old, 9-0, appears on the first show of 2017 of his new manager, Neil Marsh, when he fights on the Robbie Davies Jr vs. Zoltan Szabo undercard at Preston Guildhall this Saturday, 21st January.





Pryce provides the opposition with Parker looking to make a statement against the former Commonwealth Middleweight Champion and British and European Title Challenger.

“It’s a good fight for me,” Parker told uko-boxing.com. “Bradley has had a good career and has achieved a lot in the sport. I’ve watched him a few times and he’s an experienced fighter.

“He won’t just fall over when I hit him. He’ll come to fight and will be a good test for me. That said I’m very confident of winning, and winning in good fashion. He’ a quality name to have on my slate and it’s the start of a big year for me.”

Parker features on the undercard of Davies Jr versus Szabo who lock horns for the WBA Super Lightweight Continental Title live on ITV 4 this Saturday. Parker is joined by the likes of Jack Arnfield and Mick Hall who meet again following last year’s split decision war as well as Nick Webb, Atif Shafiq, Nathan Wheatley, Bill Hodgson, Joe Wood and Mark Jeffers.

It’s a night his manager, who is co-promoting the show with Poxon Sports, is looking forward too.

“I can’t wait now,” added Marsh. “All the lads are in great shape. Robbie looks a million dollars and Mick Hall is determined to overturn that paper thin loss against Jack Arnfield. Many people thought he won on that occasson, so it’s a fight that we’re all looking forward to.

“Big Bill Hodgson always puts on a show and the likes of Nick Webb, Atif Shafiq, Nathan Wheatley, Joe Wood and Mark Jeffers are class operators.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Zach in action. He’s fought twice since I signed him but this will be the first time I’ll have seen him fight, under me, in the flesh. Bradley Pryce is a solid opponent for him at this stage of his career. It’s a test but one we feel he will pass with flying colours.”

Tickets for Fight Night are priced at £35 (general admission) and £100 (VIP Ringside), and can be purchased by calling 07739 418 967 or the Guild Hall Box Office on 01772 804 444.