Zach Parker and Darryll Williams battle for British 168lb title on Nov.3

Zach Parker and Darryll Williams will contest the vacant British Super Middleweight title on November 3 at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.





The undefeated prospects square off for the Lord Lonsdale belt on the undercard of the huge World Boxing Super Series event in Scotland featuring a mouthwatering Season II Quarter-Final double header.

Scottish star Josh Taylor takes on the undefeated American Ryan Martin in the tournament’s Super Lightweight bracket, while Northern Ireland’s WBA Super World Champion Ryan Burnett meets former four-weight World ruler Nonito Donaire in the star-studded bantamweight division.

Parker threatened to steal the show on the undercard of Season I’s Super Middleweight Quarter-Final between Callum Smith and Erik Skoglund at the Echo Arena in Liverpool when the Derbyshire man blasted Luke Blackledge out inside a round.





This performance propelled him from Britain’s small halls to the big stage, earning the 24 year-old a promotional contract with Team Sauerland, and a chance to shine as the ‘reserve fighter’ for WBA Super Champion George Groves’ and Chris Eubank Jr’s sold-out semi-final showdown at the Manchester Arena.

Parker now has the chance to realize a lifelong dream by winning the British title, and has promised ‘fireworks’ for the Glasgow fans.

“Fighting for the British title means a lot to me, my dad always talked about it since I was little and I class it as the best belt out there other than the world titles,” said Parker.

“Williams is a good opponent he’s undefeated and he’s proved himself at English level.





“I think it’s gonna be a good fight. He’s going to come forward and I’m not backing down either. It should make for fireworks in the middle of the ring.

“It feels amazing to be fighting on another World Boxing Super Series show. They’re class to be on. The build up is amazing and I love the way the tournament is set up with the best fighting the best.

“I can’t wait to be fighting in Scotland. I’ve never been there before so that will be a new experience for me. I can’t wait to box in front of the Scottish fans and give them a good fight and show them what I’m all about.”

Williams lived up to his ‘Ferocious’ alias in two fiercely contested English title fights with Jahmaine Smyle last year, and has vowed to drag Parker into a ‘dogfight’ as he looks to capture the coveted British belt.

“Zack Parker has never been in a dogfight and that is what this will be,” said Williams. “He better be ready!”

