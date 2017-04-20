Zaber Ready For His Career To Kick Into Full Flow

Manny Zaber hopes to avoid any further blips in his career after bouncing back from a first career defeat writes Taran Patel.

Zaber redeemed himself with a points victory last month ahead of his latest outing at The Venue in Edgbaston, Birmingham, next weekend.





The 22 year old beat Ricky Leach on BCB Promotions’ March 4 bill at Walsall’s Town Hall, hitting back from his loss at the fists of Josh Baillie last November.

“I felt happy with my performance,” Zaber told bcb-promotions.com. “I boxed well and won every round.

“I’m just getting the feel back into it again after my first loss, it’s about blowing the cobwebs off and getting back to winning ways.

“I’m working tirelessly with my trainer Paul Mann and promoter Errol Johnson to perfect my style, but after this fight I know it’s time for me to step it up.

“Every day in the gym I’ve been trying all kinds of different things, boxing off the jab and then switching angles, not just going in straight lines going in off an angle just to make it as hard as possible for the opponent.”

The Old Hill boxer will take a month out due to Ramadan at the end of May but is determined that, once the break is over, he will challenge for major honours.

“This year I really want titles; Midlands titles anything I can get my hands on,” he added. “I’ll fight anyone to get them

“Next Friday will be my 11th professional fight now so I think I’m ready to step it up, especially after my first title fight experience. I take a lot of experience from that and I know I’ll do 100% better next time out.”

Zaber takes on Melksham’s Liam Richards. The pair met last February with Zaber strolling to a convincing points win but Richards, who challenged for English honours at the beginning of his career, can be dangerous. The main event of ‘Heavy Artillery’ will see Coventry’s Dilly Singh and Wolverhampton’s Josh Burke contest the vacant British Challenge Cruiserweight Title over eight rounds.

Brummies Luke Heron, Ijaz Ahmed and Aaron Murphy won’t have far to travel. Heron and Ahmed are middleweights, while cruiser Murphy makes his pro debut.

Welterweight Ryan Davies, from Tividale, also turns over for his bow with Leamington’s Michael Cole completing the line-up at super lightweight.

Tickets, which have been priced at £35 standard and £60 VIP ringside, are available now by calling 07856 498 865.