Zab Judah at Box Fan Expo on May 5

Five-Time World Champion Zab Judah has confirmed that he will appear at the “Barrett VIP Group” booth and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 4th edition of Box Fan Expo that will take place Saturday May 5, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Cinco De Mayo fight weekend.





Judah will once again appear at this year’s Expo, where he will be will be signing gloves, photos and have merchandise for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have a great opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star also known as “Super”.

About Zab Judah

Judah is an American professional boxer and future hall of famer in the sport of boxing. He is a Five-Time former world champion in two weight classes, having held the IBF and WBO junior welterweight titles between 2000 and 2004; the IBF junior welterweight title again in 2011 and the undisputed welterweight title in 2005, which included a reign as the lineal champion from 2005 to 2006.

About Barrett VIP Group

Barrett VIP Group also known as BVG was co-founded in 2018 by former world heavyweight champion Monte Barrett. BVG is a unique concierge services that specializes in providing fight night experiences, catered to the needs of their clients that are looking to get close to the action and get the ultimate adventure with customized or pre-selected sports packages. BVG has close relationships with prominent fighters from past and present, which allows to provide their clients the best possible treatment, in an up close, personal and action-packed setting. BVG is based in Manhattan, New York. For more info go to http://BarrettVipGroup.com.

Judah joins, Shannon Briggs, Badou Jack, Kelly Pavlik, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas among early commitments to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…





Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipments, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:

https://boxfanexpo.eventbrite.com

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the next several weeks leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo. And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:





Telephone number: (514) 572-7222 or Las Vegas Number (702) 997-1927