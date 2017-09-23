Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov tonight

he World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament continues today in the cruiserweight division when World Boxing Association (WBA) Cruiserweight World Champion Yunier “The KO Doctor” Doriticos defends his title against challenger Dmitry “The Russian Hammer” Kudryashovairing in Canada exclusively on Super Channel (8 P.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT), live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, USA.

Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) risks his title belt and undefeated record in the 12-round main event versus his Russian opponent, WBA No. 6-rated Kudryashov (21-1, 21 KOs).

(L-R) — Yunier Doticos & Dmitry Kudryashov

(picture by Francisco Perez / RingStar)

Five exciting bouts on the “Dorticos vs. Kudryashov” card, promoted by Ringstar Sports, will air live tonight in Canada exclusively on Super Channel.

TODAY’S WBSS LINE-UP ON SUPER CHANNEL





MAIN EVENT – WBA CRUISERWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – 12 ROUNDS

Yunier “The KO Doctor) Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs), Champion, Cuba 199 lbs. (90,3 kg)

Dmitry Kudryashov (21-1, 21 KOs), Challenger, Russia 200 lbs.(90,7 kg)

CO-FEATURE – CRUISERWEIGHTS – 12 ROUNDS

Keith “Machine Gun” Tapia (17-1, 11 KOs), Puerto Rico

Lateef “Power” Kayode (21-1, 16 KOs), Nigeria

VACANT WBC SILVER CHAMPIONSHIP – 10 ROUNDS

Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire (37-4, 24 KOs), Philippines

Ruben Garcia “El Tibio” Hernandez (22-2-1, 9 KOs), Mexico

WELTERWEIGHTS – 6 ROUNDS

Dimanatas Stanionis (2-0, 2 KOs), Lithuania

Oscar Valenzuela (9-2-1, 5 KOs), USA

MIDDLEWEIGHTS – 4 ROUNDS

Daniel Baiz (9-1, 5 KOs), USA

Yunier Calzada (6-1-1, 1 KO), Cuba

(all fights & fighters subject to change)

All WBSS fights will also be available on Super Channel On Demand.

Super Channel has recently aired major boxing events live like Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao-Horn, Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham, Lomachenko vs.Marriaga and Crawford vs. Indongo.

WBSS RESULTS & UPCOMING EVENTS ON SUPER CHANNEL

Sept. 9 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final in Berlin, Germany

Oleksandr Usyk (13-0, 11 KOs), Kiev, Ukraine

WTKO10

Marco Huck (40-5-1, 27 KOs), Berlin, Germany

(Usyk retained WBO cruiserweight title)

Sept. 16 – Super Middleweight Quarter-Final in Liverpool, UK

Callum Smith (23-0, 17 KOs), Liverpool, Merseyside, UK

WDEC12

Erik Skoglund (26-1, 12 KOs), Nykoping, Sweden

(Smith won WBC Diamond super middleweight title)

Sept. 23 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final in San Antonio, Texas, USA

WBA Cruiserweight World Championship

Yunier Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs), Champion, Miami, Florida, USA by way of Cuba

vs.

Dmitry Kudryashov (21-1, 21 KOs), Challenger, Volgodonsk, Russia

Sept. 30 – Cruiserweight Quarter-Final in Riga, Latvia

WBC Cruiserweight World Championship

Mairis Briedis (22-0, 18 KOs), Champion, Riga, Latvia

vs.

Mike Perez (22-2-1, 14 KOs), Challenger, Cork, Ireland by way of Cuba