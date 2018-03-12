YouTube Sensation KSI Looks to Badou Jack for Boxing Training

When U.K.-based YouTube star KSI was in need of boxing expertise and guidance, he turned to two-time world champion Badou Jack “The Ripper,” embedding with Team Jack and trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr. for a week-long training regimen at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas.

Jack, who last fought on August 26, 2017 and knocked out Nathan Cleverly on the televised undercard of the record-breaking Mayweather vs. McGregor fight card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was back in the gym preparing for his upcoming bout. On May 19, Jack will face Adonis Stevenson at the Bell Centre in Montreal for a shot at a third world title.





Click HERE to view exclusive training footage via the Mayweather Boxing Channel YouTube page.