Young Guns – Professional Boxing Friday June 23rd

Young Guns Ashton Gate Stadium, Friday 23rd June

Sanigar Events return to Bristol on June 23rd with ‘Young Guns’ a night of professional boxing at The Dolman Hall, Ashton Gate.





The ever popular Dan Sarkozi will top the bill in an 8 round super welterweight contest against Sheffield’s Nathan Hardy. Sarkozi is on a 6 fight unbeaten streak and has made Ashton Gate a fortress of home support. The Gas Man Duane Winiters will look to add a seventh win to his resume as he develops in the professional ranks. Winters has been involved in two fight of the night contests and boxed superbly to outpoint Inderpreet Gill last time out.

Former Empire ABC lightweight Tim Cutler aims to extend his perfect record to 7 wins without a loss when he boxes on June 23rd. Cutler has settled well into the paid ranks and will be looking to climb the rankings in 2017. Gloucester’s Super Middleweight prospect Wayne Ingram makes his second appearance at The Dolman Hall and is keen to build momentum and get his first knockout win.

Exciting middleweight Aaron Sutton who has been tipped for the top by his team will make his second outing as a professional. In his debut contest Sutton defeated former Welsh Amateur Champion Kieron Gething in a brutal four round encounter. Aaron is keen to show the home crowd that he can box as well as brawl. Welshman Daniel Barton will be boxing away from home soil as he ventures to Bristol for the first time. Barton will bring with him terrific travelling support when he crosses the border and is hoping that a second knock out performance will boost his fan base even further.

Southmead debutant Tyler Davies makes his long awaited debut, Tyler has been training alongside IBF World Champion Lee Haskins ahead of his world title defence on June 10th and will be taking on all the tips he can from the bantamweight king.

***Tickets for Young Guns available from the Box Office 0117 949 6699 and are priced at £30 Unreserved, £40 Ringside, £50 & £60 VIP Tables including food. Under 16’s accompanied by an adult tickets are £10***

Tickets for Lee Haskins IBF World Title Defence in Belfast are also available from the Bristol Box Office.